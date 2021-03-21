BTS' Jimin, Blackpink's Rose Occupy Top Places; Cha Eun Woo, Yujeong's Land at 3 in Idol Rankings

BTS' Jimin and Blackpink's Rose have occupied the numero uno positions in the monthly brand reputation rankings for boy and girl groups, respectively, for the month of March. While the former has topped the list for the 27th consecutive month, the latter jumped to the top slot following the release of her single 'On the Ground.'

Boy Group Rankings

Jimin has earned the top spot for the 27 month in a row with a brand index of 6,488,864 for March. ARMY," "Filter," and "Grammy Award," are the high ranking keywords associated with his search.

Astro's Cha Eun Woo has retained his second place after earning a brand index of 5,978,646. However, it is SHINee's Minho whose brand index value has seen a massive increase in March compared to February.

He has landed in third place with an index of 4,963,529, a staggering 221.41 percent increase compared to the previous month. The next three spots are occupied by BTS members like Jungkook, V and Suga. Their brand index value stands at 4,725,009, 3,978,560 and 3,717,026, respectively.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon is in seventh place with a brand index of 3,692,645 followed by EXO's Chanyeol (3,674,812), BTS's Jin (3,431,080) and BTS's RM (2,846,215).

Girl Group Rankings

Blackpink's Rose has earned the numero uno position with a brand index reputation of 6,433,970, a stunning 100.30 percent rise compared to the previous month. "On The Ground," "solo," and "YouTube " are the popular keywords associated with the singer. Her colleague Jennie is in the second position with a brand index of 5,182,696, a rise of 18.31 percent compared to the previous month.

Notably, all the members of Brave Girls are in the top 10 rankings. Yujeong lands in third place with a brand index reputation of 4,685,944 for March.

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.