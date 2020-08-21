BTS released its much awaited Dynamite single on YouTube and the song has created a new record on YouTube as it crossed 30 million views after eight hours of its premiere. Dynamite has become the first song on YouTube to have the most views during its premiere.

The song was officially released on the YouTube channel Big Hit Labels at 1 a.m. KST (00.00 EST). Even the countdown that started at 12.30 p.m. KST was trending number 1 with millions of people watching the countdown live.

The Dynamite music video was watched live by more than 3 million people when the premiere started. Within minutes the live views changed to 4 million. Thus it is the biggest YouTube premier ever, making BTS the king of attracting the crowd.

BTS to Perform Dynamite at MTV VMAs

The song will be out (for downloading, physical sales) at 7 p.m. KST and the seven stars of BTS will meet fans on Comeback Spot Live on V Live. The BTS will also be interviewed by MTV Fresh Out live show on August 22 at 6 a.m. KST. They will also be seen on NBC Today Show on August 24 at 9 p.m. KST. It looks like BTS cannot stop making their fans happy and the boy band will also release the B-side of music video on August 15 at 12 a.m. KST.

Adding another feather to the cap of BTS, the team has been invited to perform Dynamite at MTV's Music Video Awards (VMA) 2020 on August 31 at 9 am KST. Not only that but BTS has been nominated for three VMAs including Best Pop, Best Choreography and Best K-pop for the single On from their previously released album Map of the Soul: 7.

Here is How BTS Overtook BLACKPINK

Earlier the record of highest YouTube premiere for a single was owned by a Korean band BLACKPINK for its single How You Like That. The girl group BLACKPINK released its music video How You Like That on June 26 that had amassed 1.65 million views during its premiere. BLACKPINK attained this feat after breaking a record created by BTS' single On released in February 2020. The On single of BTS had 1.54 million concurrent viewers.

BTS Dynamite is really acting like a dynamite as even its teaser released on August 18 at 8.30 p.m. KST also became the most watched MV teaser in 24 hours. In fact, BTS broke its own record created with the release of Boy With Luv teaser that got 16,179,905 views in one day. The Dynamite teaser got 17,631,654 views in 10 hours of its premiere.