The ARMY is on cloud nine as their favorite band BTS has taken home three awards in the Soribada Best K Music Awards ceremony including the grand Prize known as Daesang. The grand annual event Soribada Awards 2020 was held on Wednesday at 6.40 p.m. KST at the Olympic Hall.

The event was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jin Se Yeon and many celebrities graced the occasion with their style and fashion. More than anything this is one of the rare events where celebrities were seen on stage since the lockdown restrictions were announced following the COVID-19 pandemic.

BTS Absent From Award Ceremony

The top K-pop band BTS was also honored with Favorite Male Bias Award and the main prize. The girl band TWICE took home three awards. Individually, Kang Daniel too won three awards. However, BTS members did not make it to the grand event. Even TWICE's Jeongyeon did not take part in the event. Her agency JYP Entertainment stated that she was absent from the award ceremony due to health reasons. In fact, Jeongyeon had performed sitting during TWICE's online performance last week.

The winners of the main awards include Im Young Woong, NCT Dream, Oh My Girl, GFRIEND, BTS, MAMAMOO, VICTON, AB6IX, ASTRO, Red Velvet, TWICE, Kang Daniel, and IZ*ONE. Some of the celebrities were taking part in the M Countdown show and could not walk on the blue carpet of the Soribada Awards. But they made it to the award ceremony later and even performed on the occasion.

Here is the complete list of the winners of Soribada K Music Awards 2020: