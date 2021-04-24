BTS, Brave Girls Held on to their Spots, IU Pushes Down Im Young Woong in Singer Brand Reputation Ranking

BTS has continued to retain the number one place in the singer brand reputation ranking. In the list released by Korean Business Research Institute, the score of the seven-member group has dipped in the month of April although it has managed to retain the top position.

It has scored a brand index reputation of 11,813,702 in April. In March, BTS had earned 12,580,406. Brave Girls has held on to the second spot and the score of the girl group too has declined this month.

Im Young Woong Slips to Fourth Place

While Brave Girls had scored a brand index reputation of 11,020,770 in March, this month it has secured 9,469,573. IU has taken third place, which was occupied by Im Young Woong, last month.

IU has scored a brand index value of 8,446,827, which is 14,105 lesser than the previous month. Since Im Young Woong's score saw a big dip, the former managed to better its ranking.

Im Young Woong had scored 10,238,854 in March and it has dipped to 8,246,240.

SG Wannabe has jumped to fifth place from nowhere. It has scored a brand index of 4,484,265 in March. By scoring a brand index reputation of 4,278,772, Young Tak has held on to the sixth spot. Last month, he had secured 5,238,993 points.

Likewise, Blackpink is settled in seventh place. It has scored a brand index of 4,183,120. In March, the girl group had earned 4,845,450.

Lee Chan Won, Blackpink's Rose, and Kang Daniel in the next three positions with brand index scores of 3,891,172, 3,735,250, and 3,332,806, respectively.