BTS' Index Drops; Brave Girls, Blackpink Rose Debut in Top 5 Singer Reputation Rankings

BTS comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has occupied first place in singer brand reputation rankings for the month of March. However, Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna's Brave Girls has found a place in the top five rankings in the list released by Korean Business Research Institute.
South Korea's leading music group BTS has retained the number one position with a brand reputation index of 12,580,406 for March, but its index has dropped by 4.81 percent compared to the previous month (13,215,433).
It has secured the participation index of 3,371,295, a media index of 3,071,253, a community index of 3,409,162, and a communication index of 2,728,685.
Brave Girls
On the other hand, Brave Girls has made a stunning debut with a brand index reputation of 11,020,770. Thanks to the success of their song Rollin which went viral and helped the girl group to land in second place.
Lim Young Woong lands at third with a brand index reputation of 10,238,854. It has garnered a media index of 1,304,040, a community index of 2,789,688, and a communication index of 1,544,761. Even his brand reputation fell by 18.31 percent compared to February.
IU is in fourth place with a brand index of 8,460,932. Compared to February, its index dropped by 12.38 percent. Blackpink's Rose made her debut in the list at the fifth position. She has garnered a brand index reputation of 5,713,100.
Young Tak (5,238,933), Blackpink(4,845,450), Lee Chan Won(4,116,864), GI-DLE(3,686,561) and IZ*ONE (3,659,736).
Top 30 Rankings:
1) BTS
2) Brave Girls
3) Im Young Woong
4) IU
5) BLACKPINK's Rosé
6) Young Tak
7) BLACKPINK
8) Lee Chan Won
9) (G)I-DLE
10) IZ*ONE
11) Oh My Girl
12) NCT
13) Kang Daniel
14) Kim Hee Jae
15) Lee Seung Gi
16) TWICE
17) Jung Dong Won
18) MAMAMOO's Hwasa
19) SEVENTEEN
20) Jang Min Ho
21) Song Ga In
22) Noel
23) EXO
24) Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
25) Sunmi
26) Chungha
27) HyunA
28) Red Velvet
29) Red Velvet's Joy
30) GFRIEND
The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.