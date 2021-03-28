BTS' Index Drops; Brave Girls, Blackpink Rose Debut in Top 5 Singer Reputation Rankings

BTS comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has occupied first place in singer brand reputation rankings for the month of March. However, Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna's Brave Girls has found a place in the top five rankings in the list released by Korean Business Research Institute.

South Korea's leading music group BTS has retained the number one position with a brand reputation index of 12,580,406 for March, but its index has dropped by 4.81 percent compared to the previous month (13,215,433).

It has secured the participation index of 3,371,295, a media index of 3,071,253, a community index of 3,409,162, and a communication index of 2,728,685.

Brave Girls

On the other hand, Brave Girls has made a stunning debut with a brand index reputation of 11,020,770. Thanks to the success of their song Rollin which went viral and helped the girl group to land in second place.

Lim Young Woong lands at third with a brand index reputation of 10,238,854. It has garnered a media index of 1,304,040, a community index of 2,789,688, and a communication index of 1,544,761. Even his brand reputation fell by 18.31 percent compared to February.

IU is in fourth place with a brand index of 8,460,932. Compared to February, its index dropped by 12.38 percent. Blackpink's Rose made her debut in the list at the fifth position. She has garnered a brand index reputation of 5,713,100.

Young Tak (5,238,933), Blackpink(4,845,450), Lee Chan Won(4,116,864), GI-DLE(3,686,561) and IZ*ONE (3,659,736).

Top 30 Rankings:

1) BTS

2) Brave Girls

3) Im Young Woong

4) IU

5) BLACKPINK's Rosé

6) Young Tak

7) BLACKPINK

8) Lee Chan Won

9) (G)I-DLE

10) IZ*ONE

11) Oh My Girl

12) NCT

13) Kang Daniel

14) Kim Hee Jae

15) Lee Seung Gi

16) TWICE

17) Jung Dong Won

18) MAMAMOO's Hwasa

19) SEVENTEEN

20) Jang Min Ho

21) Song Ga In

22) Noel

23) EXO

24) Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

25) Sunmi

26) Chungha

27) HyunA

28) Red Velvet

29) Red Velvet's Joy

30) GFRIEND

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.