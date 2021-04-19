Blackpink's Lisa Defeats Jennie, Rose, Dita, Momo to Become Best Female Dancer in K-Pop [Poll Result]

Blackpink's Lisa has emerged as the Best Female Dancer in the poll conducted by DABEME, an online voting site. She has got the highest number of votes, beating the likes of Secret Number's Dita and TWICE member Momo.

In the poll, which apparently had the participation of lakhs of netizens, Lisa got 358,283 votes, thereby becoming the Best Female Dancer among the K-pop female artists. She convincingly beat Secret Number's Dita, who amassed 299,035 votes in the poll.

Lisa, whose original name is Lalisa Manoban, is a rapper from Thailand. She was handpicked by YG Entertainment in 2010 as a trainee. In 2016, she made her debut as one of the four members in Blackpink. Thus she became the first non-ethnically Korean to debut under the agency. She can speak fluent Thai, English and Korean, along with basic Chinese and Japanese languages.

Top Dancers

TWICE member Momo has landed in third place with 286,458 votes. These three idols have secured the lion's share of votes in the poll.

Chaeyeon came distance fourth with 90,564 votes and Blackpink's popular member Jennie got 84,111 votes. Her colleague Rose is in sixth place with 79,489 votes, while CL has occupied seventh place with 75,089 votes.

Yeji (64,790), IU (63,528) and Yuri (51,298) are in the next three positions, respectively.

Lisa Set for Solo Debut

There have been rumours of Lisa prepping up for her solo debut in 2021. It is reported that she will drop the video in June.

Now, there is a strong indication of the rumours turning true. An official from the agency has reportedly told Korea Herald that she is "working hard" on the album. However, he has remained tight-lipped about its release date and assured that it will be formally announced.

She will be the third member from Blackpink to make solo debut after Jennie and Rose.

Jennie's solo hit the store in 2018 and Rose's 'R' dropped in March.