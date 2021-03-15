BTS, Blackpink's Songs Achieve New Milestones on YouTube

BTS and Blackpink, the two most popular groups from K-pop industry, have added new feathers into their caps. The boy group's 'I Need U' and the girl group's 'How You Like That' tracks have achieved new milestones on YouTube.

'I Need U'

The original version of 'I Need U' has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. It achieved the feat on 15 March around 6 pm KST. It means the song took 2,135 days or five years, 10 months and four days to cross this milestone.

It was the lead single from their third extended play, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1. The song had hit the stores on 29 April, 2015.

However, Dynamite and Dynamite (Choreography Ver.), Dynamite b-side version, Make It Right, Life Goes On, Stay Gold, Black Swan, IDOL (feat. Nicki Minaj), Boy With Luv, Save Me, Not Today and many other full group videos of the Bangtan Boys have crossed 100-million mark in the past on YouTub.

'How You Like That'

Blackpink's 'How You Like That', which had become the fastest music video to cross 100 million, 200 million and 600 million views on YouTube upon release, has crossed 800 million views on YouTube on 13 March at approximately around 10 pm KST.

The track was unveiled on 26 June, at 6 pm in 2020 and took 260 days or eight months and 15 days to achieve this feat. After 'DDU-DU DDU-DU,' 'BOOMBAYAH,' 'Kill This Love,' and 'As If It's Your Last', this is the fifth music video of Blackpink to cross 800 million views on YouTube.

It has already won many awards that include Best Music Award at Apan Music Awards, Song of Summer at MTV Video Music Awards, Best Dance Performance – Female Group at Mnet Asian Music Awards and Best Digital Song at Golden Disc Awards.

BTS at Grammy Awards

BTS set the stage on fire with its performance but failed to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award at Grammy Awards. It was won by Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande for their 'RAIN on ME' track.