South Korean boy group BTS has failed to create history as the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award went to Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande at the 63rd Grammy Awards held on 15 March 2021. The fans of the Bangtan Boys were hoping that the septet would bring home the first Grammy for the K-pop industry.

Nominations:

There were five contenders for this award: 'UN DIA (ONE DAY)' for J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy, 'INTENTIONS' for Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo, 'DYNAMITE' for BTS, 'RAIN ON ME' for Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande and 'EXILE' for Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver.

In the end, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande had the last laugh. This has not gone well with the BTS Army which has taken the social media to express their anger against the jury using the hash tag- 'Scammys' #BTSOurGreatestPrize and #LightItUpBTS on Twitter.

The netizens feel that the BTS deserved the award more than Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

The disappointed fans have vented out their anger by stating that the love that BTS enjoy from fans across the globe is bigger than any award. Nonetheless, they have appreciated the electrifying performance given by the boy group at the awards ceremony.

Check out select-few comments below:

Nina Ann Nelson: It's the fact that BTS don't need a grammy, it's the Grammys that need BTS Woman shrugging #bts

Noelle Devoe: To anyone who thought the "BTS failed to win a Grammy" headline was brilliant, you should know: Artists can't "fail" at something they have no control over.#BTS made history tonight. We won, y'all. They won. #GRAMMYs @BTS_twt #BTSGrammy

US BTS ARMY ⁷:Congratulations BTS on being the First Korean Group to be nominated for a Grammy! ARMY are so proud of you and how much you have accomplished, award or not we already won because we have each other. We cannot wait to see what the future holds! Purple heart

#LightItUpBTS #BTS @BTS_twt

Thanh Phương: Somehow I still think BTS's Dynamite deserves a Grammy's award Grimacing face from the rhythm to the music video to the positive message Red heart is that because Grammy is too old-fashioned? After all, what is the criterion to receive the Grammy award?

@RecordingAcad #BTS #SetTheNightAlightBTS

⁷: I'm so PROUD of you. you won our love, grammy is a small things that we DONT need, this is not important for me. You WON everything, you won my love, you won experience, you won respect. and the most important is that ARMY love you and we are so proud you. BTS WON @BTS_twt #BTS

Bts tus crushes: bts does not need a Grammy the Grammys need bts because they are more submerged than the ptm, while bts continue to break records and give something to talk about, you are only being forgotten, the variety has lost the prestige that this award had.

@BTS_twt @RecordingAcad #bts

ًac ⁷ daddeh: "please don't forget that whether we get the grammy or not, we already got what we wanted and we got you, so that means we got everything." — Kim Namjoon

#LightItUpBTS #BTS #방탄소년단

Kiraa mishra: Watched GRAMMY just for #BTS, I care nothing about who won, yes it is painful that the most powerful performers lost it in the performance category...no award can define your value you're precious...the whole world knows....they (Grammy)need tym to handle you

@BTS_twt, our idol