The Recording Academy announced the Grammy Awards nominations for 2021 on November 24. South Korea's most popular boy band BTS has won nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. BTS and the ARMY [BTS fans] are on cloud nine and shared their reaction on the social media.

BTS' first English song Dynamite was selected for Grammy Awards. Dynamite will compete with J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy's Un Dia (One Day), Justin Bieber's Intentions (featuring Quavo), Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain on Me, and Taylor Swift's Exile (featuring Bon Iver) in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

However, this is not the first time BTS single was nominated for Grammy Awards. In 2019 their album Love Yourself: Tear was nominated in the Best Recording Package category. But this time BTS as a group has been nominated for the awards for the first time in the prestigious competition. The 2021 Grammy Awards will be held on Jan. 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Viral Reaction of BTS Members

Reacting to the news, BTS members V, Jungkook, RM, and Jimin shared two clips of themselves watching the nomination announcements via a live stream. They are seen shouting BTS while jumping off the couch when Dynamite was announced. "Ohmmmmmmyyyyyyyyggghghhhhhhhgggggggggdhdhsjsixudbslsogbdsisgshdbxidjdbdidhdifjfiri," read their caption on the video, clearly stating the happy and elated state of mind.

Soon, BTS too took to Twitter and thanked the ARMY for making this happen. "We thank everyone for listening to our music and sympathizing with it during such a difficult time. More importantly, it's our ARMY who created the miracle of making us GRAMMY-nominated artists. Thank you always, and we love you. Thank you @RecordingAcad for this great honor," wrote BTS.

Map of The Soul:7 Fails to Win Nomination

With this, BTS has now become the first K-Pop act in history to be nominated in a major category of Grammy Awards. Dynamite was also entered to be nominated for "Song of the Year", "Record of the Year", and "Best Music Video". The top Kpop group also had entered the album Map of the Soul: 7 to be nominated for "Album of the Year", "Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical", and "Best Pop Vocal Album", but it did not receive a nomination but did not win the nominations.

Fans have expressed disappointment that BTS' Map Of The Soul:7 has not been selected for any category in the Grammy awards. "I'm not a stan but how did Yummy get nominated while BTS and the Weeknd get robbed, they've had huge impacts in the music industry in 2020," said one of the netizens on Twitter.