Bryan Kohberger: FBI Asked Indiana Cops to Pull Over Idaho Murder Suspect to Secure Images of His Hands to See if He Had Any Injuries

The FBI reportedly instructed Indiana police to track down Bryan Kohberger and his father Michael Kohberger as they drove from Washington State University to Pennsylvania and pull him over to secure images of his hands. This was done in a bid to check if Kohberger had sustained any injuries to his hands after killing the four Idaho students.

The investigating team was keen to determine whether Kohberger had sustained any injuries compatible with the four victims attempting to protect themselves since an autopsy revealed that some of the victims fought back against their assailant. So, Kohberger was already on police's radar when he and his father were pulled over.

Tracking the Murderer

An FBI surveillance team was keeping an eye on Kohberger and his father throughout their cross-country trip last month, when they were stopped twice for following too closely, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to Fox News.

Law enforcement officials had ordered Indiana state police to pull the white Hyundai Elantra over on December 15 as they had requested video images of the 28-year-old and his hands because experts said they might have been marked by the knife used in the killings, the source told the outlet.

Kohnberger, who was arrested at his parents' Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, home and charged with four counts of murder, was still facing a strong case at the time. He was stopped twice in quick succession by police for following too closely on I-70 in Hancock County, outside of Indianapolis, according to officials.

Experts believe that the "fixed-blade knife" was likely to dull fast, injuring the attacker, owing to the physical force needed to murder someone.

However, it does not seem like the quadruple killer has any marks from the video, despite web sleuths zooming in to try to locate any indication of an injury.

Finally Nabbed

Kohberger also changed the license plate on his vehicle on November 18, just five days after the students were killed, according to documents. Authorities were attempting to link him to the case, with genetic genealogy being a key factor in apprehending the alleged murderer, after discovering his FBI at the 'murder house.'

In both incidents when Kohberger was pulled over, the officers gave him and his father a verbal warning before allowing them to leave in their car.

The two appeared nervous in recently revealed body cam footage of one of the traffic stops as they spoke with a Hancock County Sheriff's Office deputy about a shooting at Kohberger's institution.

A man was shot and killed by a SWAT team earlier that day near Washington State University Pullman -- where Kohberger had just ended his first semester as a PhD student -- after he threatened to kill his roommates.

However, the murders at the University of Idaho had nothing to do with this case.

This comes as Kohberger's latest arrest photograph were made public following his return to Idaho and booking into Latah County Jail. The murderer flew for several hours while being escorted by law authorities before landing on Wednesday night at the Pullman Moscow regional airport.

Kohberger was arrested on Friday in connection with the terrible stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, that took place in Moscow, Idaho on November 13.

Kohberger appeared in court in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and agreed to be extradited to Idaho. More information about the case is expected to be made public by prosecutors in accordance with local law following his appearance in court in Idaho on Thursday.