Dramatic Moment Bryan Kohberger Is Pulled Over by Indiana Police Days after He Murdered Four Idaho University Students [WATCH]

Bryan Kohberger, the suspected murderer of the four Idaho University students, was pulled over by police in his Hyundai Elantra just minutes away from the home where he committed the horrific murders six weeks ago. Authorities have released footage of the of the first time Kohberger was pulled over for driving too close to a van in front of his car.

Kohberger, 28, was stopped by a deputy, on December 15, around 10:41 am, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. However, this was not the first time Kohberger was pulled off in his Hyundai Elantra â€“ the car which finally led to his arrest after an extensive six-week-long manhunt.

Cold-Blooded Murderer

On Wednesday, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office released a video of Kohberger and his father, Michael Kohberger, being stopped for following too closely to a van on the I-70 west of Indianapolis on December 15. Going by the date, Kohberger had already murdered the four Idaho students a month ago by this time.

Kohberger was arrested on Friday in connection with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on November 13.

The video shows Kohberger and his father, Michael, telling the officer that there had been a "mass shooting" at his university. His father then added that a "SWAT team" had arrived on the campus.

Michael then described the shooting as "horrifying," just days before another SWAT team raided their home and arrested his son.

During the traffic stop, Kohberger was again in the driver's seat next to his father, Michael, and gave his license to him. Michael was quick to inform the police of their origin, explaining that they had left Washington State University and were traveling back to Pennsylvania.

Kohberger can be seen speaking quite calmly to the authorities, indicating that they have been driving "for hours" after a SWAT squad descended on WSU.

Strangely, when the officer inquired about their origins, Kohberger brought up the incident, which was associated with a shooting on campus. Kohberger was stopped twice while traveling on I-70 in December in the span of nine minutes.

The other incident took place three months before he allegedly killed the four students. At that time, he was pulled off just minutes away from the home where he murdered the four students.

He received verbal warnings on both instances, with Kohberger and his father seeming more concerned the second time they were stopped. Naturally, that was because on the second occasion, he was already on the run after committing the crimes.

Cool In Front of Police

On Tuesday, January 4, Kohberger, who appeared in court, told his mother, "I love you." While his mother sobbed through the hearing, his sister consoled her. Warden Garry Haidle has since acknowledged that Kohberger is no longer in his custody. He will, nevertheless, be flown back to Idaho.

Idaho police issued their initial request for information regarding a white Hyundai Elantra on December 7, a week prior to the Indiana traffic encounter.

He was ultimately arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on December 30 in connection with the November 13 massacre of four University of Idaho students.

The video was made public several hours after Kohberger left Pennsylvania for Idaho to begin his extradition process this morning at roughly 6 a.m. Kohbeger, a criminal justice graduate, is anticipated to be taken to the Latah County Jail in Moscow, which is only a short distance from the scene of the horrible murders on November 13.

A judge in Idaho has issued a gag order prohibiting anyone connected to the case from speaking about it, including Moscow Police and legal teams.

"Once he gets here, he'll have an initial appearance with our magistrate. They'll deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings," Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said.

Chief Public Defender Ann Taylor of Kootenai County will represent Kohberger Idaho. However, a five-person team of investigators hired by his defense team was sent to the house where the quadruple homicide took place.

It is uncommon for defense lawyers employed by the state to rebuild the scene of the crime.

The probable cause affidavit will be made public once Kohberger reaches Idaho, as permitted by state law and as requested by the relatives of the victims.

Before that can happen, he must appear in court on four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday for the killing of University of Idaho roommates Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin.