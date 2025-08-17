Brooks Nader Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction While Lounging on Yacht in Italy but Handles Situation with Grace

Brooks Nader suffered a major wardrobe malfunction on a yacht in Italy that left her breasts accidentally exposed. The influencer took to Instagram Stories share photos from a high-profile yacht trip, and in one particular photo, she wore a fitted white dress without a bra while reclining on the boat.

However, as she reached for her cowboy hat while laughing, the neckline of her dress slid down. To avoid a full mishap, the model covered her boobs with two star emojis before sharing the photo with millions of her fans. She completed her look with bold gold jewelry, aviator shades, and a radiant smile as she lounged on the yacht.

Lounging on the Yacht

On Wednesday, Nader, 28, posted photos of herself wearing only thong bottoms while climbing on an inflatable wall attached to the boat. By Saturday, she switched things up in a sleek blue corset dress by Italian designer Ermanno Scervino, pairing it with a sparkly cowboy hat as she joyfully spent time with her sisters Grace Ann, Mary Holland, and Sarah Jane Nader.

The blonde bombshell — who turned heads at Wednesday's ESPYs in a daring, plunging Saint Laurent gown — had earlier been applauded for gracefully handling a wardrobe mishap at Wimbledon in July.

When the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model unexpectedly got her period during the match, she destigmatized the moment by highlighting the red stain on her white skirt in a TikTok video.

"Tries to be chic," she captioned the clip. "Starts at Wimbledon." In the post, she showed off her outfit for the prestigious tennis event — a stylish polka-dot top paired with a classic white zippered midi skirt — before turning around to reveal the red spot as her shocked friends reacted in the background. "Of course #wimbledon," she captioned the video.

Handling It in Style

Supporters praised Nader for the honest way she dealt with the wardrobe slip, flooding the comments section with messages of appreciation.

"Thank you for normalizing what we go through," one TikTok user wrote, while another added, "You're so real for this."

Nader's summer has been packed with high-profile moments — after parting ways with her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Gleb Savchenko in April, she attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's glamorous wedding in Italy this June, where she mingled with Tom Brady and other notable guests.