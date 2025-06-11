Brooks Nader Goes Topless as She Teases Her Ex Gleb Savchenko During Bikini Break in Cabo

Brooks Nader appeared to send a bold message to her ex, Gleb Savchenko, as she went topless during a bikini getaway despite local laws prohibiting it. The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who recently hinted she might be open to dating women, was spotted baring it all while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas.

While public nudity and topless sunbathing are generally against the law in Mexico, there are certain exceptions, such as designated adults-only resorts, according to the Los Cabos Guide. Nader confidently flaunted her jaw-dropping model figure, wearing only a pair of red thong bikini bottoms as she took a dip in the ocean with her boobs all out.

Topless Beauty Sending Bold Message

The blonde beauty completed her bold beach look with oversized gold hoop earrings and gold-framed aviator sunglasses with orange-tinted lenses. Nader pulled her dirty blonde hair back into a sleek ponytail, highlighting her natural beauty with subtle, complementary makeup.

She later slipped into a sheer, flowing red cover-up that matched her bikini bottoms—but left it untied, revealing her bountiful chest.

She wasn't vacationing solo either, as a few friends joined her and snapped photos of her lounging poolside.

This beach outing comes just weeks after Brooks opened up about her romantic future, revealing she's considering dating women following her breakup with Gleb Savchenko. Brooks also candidly admitted that "all of her exes hate her."

The model, who recently made waves in a form-fitting outfit during a night out, shared the personal details at a New York City event.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, previously rumored to be linked to Tom Brady, brought up her former relationship during the launch of the magazine's latest issue, even throwing subtle shade at Gleb following their April split.

Brooks also hinted she's already moved on and is thinking about what she wants in a future partner. The two were previously paired on Dancing with the Stars.

No More Hangover

At the same event, Brooks jokingly called out her sister, Grace Ann Nader, for revealing intimate details about her and Gleb's relationship during a recent podcast appearance they did together earlier in the week.

She also came close to an awkward encounter with her ex-husband, Billy Haire, at the same event—just days after officially finalizing their divorce, nearly three years after they initially split.

While celebrating her seventh appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue last month, the blonde beauty shared that she's now open to dating women following her recent breakup.

She described herself as "freshly single" during an interview with ET, revealing that she's already moved on in the two or three weeks since ending her relationship with the professional dancer.

"It's a wrap on that one," she said. "But yeah, no I'm not looking for anything. I'm rocking with work."

Nader was previously married to advertising executive Billy Haire for four years before the couple went their separate ways. They tied the knot in 2019, split in 2022, and officially finalized their divorce just a few days ago earlier this week.