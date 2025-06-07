Female Alabama 'Teacher of the Year' Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Acts with Teens After School Hours

An Alabama kindergarten teacher who won the Teacher of the Year at her school was taken into custody Friday morning on sex charges involving teens.

Heather Ozment, 49, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse and enticing a child to enter a vehicle or house for immoral purposes, as reported by Al.com.

Ozment is listed on the school's website as a kindergarten teacher at Calera Elementary School. She won Teacher of the Year for 2024-2025, according to the school's Facebook page.

Chief David Hyche said the allegations against Ozment involve teens, not her students, and happened after school hours. Details of the alleged crimes have not yet been made public.

Hyche said school officials immediately placed Ozment on leave after they learned of the allegations. He said Owens House, a children's advocacy center, assisted in the investigation by conducting forensic interviews and examinations with the juvenile victims.

"Allegations involving sexual misconduct with minors must be investigated immediately, thoroughly and methodically," the chief said. "Nothing we do in law enforcement is more important than protecting the most vulnerable in our community."

Shelby County Schools officials said they were made aware of the allegations in April. "The teacher was immediately put on leave for the remainder of the school year while the matter was investigated by local law enforcement," according to the statement.

"The alleged conduct occurred after school hours and did not take place at a school facility. We are unable to provide more information as it is an employee matter." Ozment is in the Shelby County Jail. Her bond is set at $45,000.