Former Texas Church Pastor Arrested on Child Pornography Charges After He Told Adult Phone Operator He Fantasized About Young Kids

A former Denton church pastor and Lewisville ISD volunteer has been arrested and is facing charges relating to child pornography, according to jail records.

Jim Dale Mustain, 64, was booked into the Denton County Jail on May 14. Lewisville police said a warrant was issued for his arrest on April 23 for four counts of possession of lewd visual material depicting children. Then, on April 30, an additional warrant was issued for possession of child pornography.

Mustain was taken into custody in Ashe County, North Carolina, and then brought back to Texas. He remains in the Denton County jail with a $100,000 bond for each charge.

Phone Sex Operator Said Mustain was One of Her Clients, Sent Pics of Young Girls and Talked About His Fantasies with Them

According to the arrest affidavit, an anonymous caller contacted the police and said she used to be a phone sex operator, and Mustain was one of her clients. The caller said the company created Skype accounts for the operators to talk to their clients. Mustain provided his real name and phone number on the Skype account.

The caller said Mustain sent pictures of little girls fully clothed and expressed his fantasies of what he wanted to do to the girls. The investigator saw the photos provided by the anonymous caller, confirming they were all children, male and female, around 7 years old and younger, either clothed or in bathing suits.

The anonymous caller said she decided to contact the police after Mustain sent her a photo of what appeared to be a nude 6-year-old girl. She conducted an internet search for him and found a non-profit website that suggested he had interaction with children in schools, and that concerned her.

Lewisville Police Executed Warrants to Conduct Search on Mustain's Devices and Found 'Multiple Offensive Images' on His Laptop

Lewisville police obtained warrants to confiscate and search Mustain's electronic devices. During the search, they found "multiple offensive images" on Mustain's laptop, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, investigators also learned that a family member had reported Mustain two years ago. The family member told police Mustain had images of children, mostly young girls, roughly between the ages of 6–10 years old, in underwear or wearing outfits such as swimsuits and dance leotards, on his iPad.

Church Where Mustain Previously was a Pastor Releases Statement

The Preston Trail Community Church confirmed Mustain is a former employee. He served on the church's staff as a community pastor from 2019 through 2023.

"Immediately upon learning of the allegations, we retained a third-party law firm to conduct a thorough, independent investigation. We are grateful to report that the investigation found no evidence of any illegal activity by him while employed at Preston Trail," said Senior Pastors Jim Johnson and Paul Basden in a message to the congregation on the church's website.

Church executives said there is no indication at this point that any children connected to the church were involved or harmed. Mustain's role did not include direct responsibilities to children or student ministries, they said.