Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names of WWE today. Despite his limited appearances, he continues to be one of the top entertainers of the sports entertainment. So, it is not surprising to see wrestlers desiring to lock horns with the Beast Incarnate.

Recently, Walter had expressed his wish to clash with Brock Lesnar. Now, Drew McIntyre has opened up on his wish by stating that he wants to have a clash with the Conqueror at WrestleMania 36. Before this match, the Celtic Colossus would possibly face the Beast Incarnate at 30-man Royal Rumble.

Speaking with TV Insider, Drew McIntyre said, "Brock Lesnar going in one as the champion. It's really never happened like this before. It's not some guy doing it either. It's Brock Lesnar. A once-in-a-lifetime athlete. I think it's going to be interesting. I hope he is in there when I am. There hasn't been a confrontation between myself and Brock since I came back. Very briefly when I was younger, he got the upper hand on me. I certainly wasn't ready for that moment. These days I'm bigger, stronger. I'm also have a lot of experience. I'm very excited for that potentially happening,"

The Royal Rumble winner would either take on Brock Lesnar or the winner of a match between Daniel Bryan and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

The Sinister Scotsman says that he would like to face Brock Lesnar if he emerged victorious in Royal Rumble. "If I won the Rumble, it's the same guy I've had in mind for years. I'd fight Brock Lesnar in a second. A lot of people on the roster genuinely wouldn't want to get in the ring with him. They are terrified of the idea. I want to get in the ring with him. I know we could put on a heck of a spectacle and a fight,"