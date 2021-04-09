The stage is set for WrestleMania 37. The two-day event will be held on 10 and 11 April at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The pay-per-view will have the presence of a limited audience.

Will Beast Incarnate Return?

The two-day event will have 14 matches and many surprises are reportedly in store. Notably, the possible return of Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is out of action in WWE since his contract expired in August 2020.

Now, all eyes on Brock Lesnar as fans expect to make his comeback with a bang at the WWE's flagship event. People are hoping that he would return on the first day of the two-day event although there has not been any announcement about his presence.

Brock Lesnar to Confront Bobby Lashley

The WWE fans have been anticipating the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for quite some time now. Even, the latter is very keen on this clash. He has been repeatedly stating that he would like to lock horns with the Beast Incarnate, but the final call should be taken by Lesnar.

"I don't really think that it's a case of finding a venue to do it because I'm sure Vince would, I'm sure Scott would, I'm sure Dana would, I'm sure anybody would want to host that fight. It's just Brock. It's him, it's him. I'm prepared, I'm ready. Brock and his people, whenever they think that it's necessary, whenever they think it's a big enough deal, then I think that they will go and step up, and I think at that point it'll happen." he is quoted as saying by Sportskeeda on The Rich Eisen Show.

Bobby Lashley is facing Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. If he wins the match, there is a chance of Brock Lesnar returning to WrestleMania 37 and confront Lashley. Will this happen? One more day to go.

