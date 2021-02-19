WWE, like many other organisations, opted for pay cuts and released many superstars to keep the show going in the Covid-hit 2020. The impact of the pandemic is felt in this year's appraisal as well as the company has reportedly decided to put it on hold.

In the last couples of days, rumours have been doing rounds that the employees were unhappy for not getting raises and promotions this year. After the fourth quarter meeting, the management decided to put it on hold as the revenue had not met their target. However, the company has found a way to compensate employees for their reduced earnings.

"WWE employees have been given a stock award valued at $3,000, according to multiple sources in the company. Not every employee received the award but a large number. The stock units vest next month. Employees learned on Friday that salary raises and promotions were put on hold. [sic]" Brandon Thurston, ex-wrestler, tweets.

In 2020, the WWE had taken numerous cost-cutting measures after the global economy was hit by Covid-19. If it was not enough, the company let go of superstars like Kurt Angle, Rusev, Heath Slater, Gallows, Zack Ryder and Anderson among many others.

How Much WWE Stars are Earning?

Brock Lesnar, according to the reports, is the highest-paid star in the WWE. His contract has ended recently and it is yet to be renewed. Last year, the Beast Incarnate used to get $12million-a-year as a base salary apart from getting $500,000 every time he appears in the main event.

Part-time wrestler John Cena, who was the face of WWE till recent years, is paid $8.5 million as the base salary, while Roman Reigns earns $5 million as his base salary. They are followed by Randy Orton and AJ Styles, who receive $4.5 million and $3.5 million, respectively.

Other Stars' Base Salaries

Seth Rollins $3million

Goldberg $3million

The Undertaker $2.5million

The Miz $2.5million