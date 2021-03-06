The countdown for WrestleMania 37 has started. The WWE's pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place on 10 and 11 April at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Big Plans

The latest buzz about WrestleMania 37 is the initial match card is going for a change. WWE boss Vince McMahon wants to do away with the current plans and asked the team to come up with big ideas.

According to the latest newsletter from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince Mcmahon wants to engage everyone and looking for changes in the storylines. Hence, the earlier line-up of matches is expected to go for changes.

As of now, two matches have been confirmed. Roman Reigns will take on Edge for the Universal Championship. Sasha Banks will clash against Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest will reportedly face The Miz and Morrison in a celebrity tag, Dave Meltzer said in the newsletter. Further, Randy Orton will be taking on The Fiend on a 'wacky gimmick match.'

Taking the developments of the recent weeks into consideration, it looks like Charlotte Flair will clash with Asuka for a Raw Women's Championship. Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon are expected to have a match at WrestleMania 37.

In addition to these matches, Drew McIntyre will take on Bobby Lashley. Vince McMahon wants more star power to the line-up and there might be more surprises in the store.

Will The Rock, Brock Lesnar and John Cena Make an Appearance?

Meanwhile, the fans are hoping to see the stars like The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 27. Nonetheless, the Beast Incarnate's contract with the company has expired and it is yet to be renewed. There are rumours that he might face Drew McIntyre if he returns to the WWE's biggest stage.

Last year, the event was held without a live crowd due to Covid-19 pandemic. This time, 30,000 people are expected to be allowed for the pay-per-view event.