Female Hospital Janitor Has Sexual Affair with Mental Health Patient, Then Accuses Him of Rape After Getting Caught

A cleaner at a British mental health facility engaged in a three month long affair with a vulnerable patient and then falsely accused him of rape, a court has heard.

Julie Lott, 51, of Villiers Street, Burnley, worked as a facilities manager at a Merseyside mental health facility during 2021. Prosecutor Gerald Baxter said that the cleaner began to have sex with a patient with learning difficulties sometime in the middle of 2021, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

Lott, Victim Would Have Sex in Bathroom, Laundry Room

A court heard that the affair came to light after a member of staff pressed the emergency button after walking in on Lott and the victim, and she was pulling up her trousers and acting suspiciously. The victim was dressed, but the worker could see half of his underpants.

A court heard that the two were "always together", and that she would bring the victim E-cigarettes as a gift. The victim disclosed to the member of staff that he was in a sexual relationship with Lott, and it was discovered they would meet in the laundry room or bathroom to have sex.

When spoken to by staff, the victim said he had been in a consensual relationship with Lott. He said they were having sex multiple times a day, and they timed their meet-ups around other staff members' shifts and did not use contraception or birth control.

Staff Members Previously Raised Concerns About Lott's Closeness to Victim



Several members of staff had raised concerns about the amount of time the defendant spent with the patient. She had been advised to be careful about being alone with the victim, and was fully aware of his mental state and the rules about being isolated with vulnerable patients.

Her manager described her as "very familiar with the patient", and said he had told her several times to never be alone with the victim. Mr Baxter detailed that the victim had been responding well to spending time with Lott, so the social behaviour was actually encouraged before the affair was discovered.

The victim was diagnosed with personality disorders, and was deemed not able to consent to engaging in a sexual relationship as he could not inform himself sufficiently to make the decision.

Lott Claimed She was Raped Days After Getting Caught

A medical professional who had worked with the victim said the sexual assaults were a contributing factor in the rapid deterioration of the victim's mental health.

The victim has been institutionalised since 2009 and over that time period he has periodically self-harmed and made threats to harm others. Days after the incidents came to light, Lott complained to police that she had been raped by the defendant several times.

The following day, police attended her home and she retracted all accusations and said all sexual activity was consensual between the two parties. Mr Baxter said Lott had also found the victim's sister on Facebook and contacted her, but stopped after being warned by officers.

Lott Sentenced to 2 Years Jail

Phil Holden, Lott's attorney, explained that the defendant's family had stood by to support her during proceedings, including her husband. He also detailed that she has been waiting for this sentence for over 18 months, knowing she would be going to jail, and has no previous convictions.

Lott was sentenced to two years imprisonment, and a sexual harm prevention order for ten years was implemented. A restraining order banning her from contacting the victim in any way was also implemented for five years and she will be subject to a notification order.