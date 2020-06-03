The Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson stated on Wednesday that black lives mattered and also assured his support for the right to protest, in a lawful and social-distanced manner, after the killing of George Floyd by the police in the US.

"Of course, black lives matter and I totally understand the anger, the grief that is felt not just in America but around the world and in our country as well," he mentioned to the parliament.

Boris Johnson Claims Black Lives Matter

"I also support, as I've said, the right to protest. The only point I would make ... is that any protest should be carried out lawfully and in this country, protests should be carried out in accordance with our rules on social distancing."

Asked whether the prime minister would look into the export of riot control equipment to the US, including tear gas and rubber bullets, Johnson said he would examine any complaints.

