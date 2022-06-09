British Parachute Regiment Orgy Video: Red Head Woman Visited Base 31 Times With a Captain; Officer, Soldiers to Undergo STD Tests

Multiple soldiers from the elite UK Parachute regiment, who were caught having an orgy with a woman smuggled into their barracks, have been asked to undergo tests for any Sexually Transmitted Disease STD).

The video shows semi-nude soldiers from the 3rd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment of 16 Air Assault Brigade.

Commissioned Officer Signed the Woman's Entry

The Sun reported that undated video shows dozens on semi-naked troops of the elite Parachute Regiment indulging in a romp with a red-head woman. Reportedly the woman was smuggled into the Merville Barracks, Colchester, Essex.

The outlet reported that the it appeared to be a consensual orgy which involved a red-head woman. At one point in the video a soldier is seen saluting his friend as he engages in sex with the woman.

The incident forced the shocked authorities to launch an investigation by the Royal Military Police. While the identity of the woman was not revealed, it was reported that she had visited the base 31 times since the beginning of the year.

Entries of the woman in the visitor's log revealed that a commissioned officer, a captain from the Royal Horse Artillery, signed her inside the base. The erring officer was given a dressing down by regiment's adjutant Capt Rosie Wild and ordered down to the clinic, the outlet reported.

Defence Sec Says Troops Stuck in the Past

Enraged over the actions of the soldiers, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said troops involved were stuck in the past.

Stating that the report left him "deeply uneasy," Wallace told the outlet that the incident makes him think the Army has still to move forward from 30 years ago.

"I'm deeply uneasy about eight men in a barracks like this with one woman, filming it. I'm uneasy because there are lots of issues. The massive power imbalance, even if it was consensual," he said adding, "What does it say to a future woman who wanted to join the Army?" he went on to add.

Adding that an inquiry has been ordered, the defence secretary while lambasting the Army said that it "has a cultural issue to address.