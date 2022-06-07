Video Captures Semi-Naked British Parachute Regiment Troops Having Orgy With a Red-Head Woman in Barracks

Dozens of soldiers from the elite Parachute regiment were caught having an orgy with a woman smuggled into their barracks. The video shows semi-nude soldiers from the 3rd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment of 16 Air Assault Brigade.

Investigation Ordered in the Incident

The Sun reported that undated video shows dozens on semi-naked troops of the elite Parachute Regiment indulging in a romp with a red-head woman. Reportedly the woman was smuggled into the Merville Barracks, Colchester, Essex.

The outlet reported that the it appeared to be a consensual orgy which involved a red-head woman. At one point in the video a soldier is seen saluting his friend as he engages in sex with the woman.

While the identity of the woman was not revealed, it was unclear how she was smuggled into the barracks. The incident forced the shocked authorities to launch an investigation by the Royal Military Police.

Daily Mail reported that the primary focus of the investigation will be to ascertain how the woman was smuggled into the barracks and if any military orders were violated., "The Army expects the highest standards of behaviour from all personnel. Anyone not maintaining these standards will be investigated, " an Army spokesperson said.

Battalion Was Formed in 1941

The 16 Air Assault Brigade is described by the army authorities as a specially trained force that are equipped to deploy by parachute, helicopter and air landing.

The primary role is to help the Air Assault Task Force, a group of soldiers always prepared for a full spectrum of missions from non-combatant evacuation to war fighting, reported the outlet.

Paradate reported that the Battalion was formed in September 1941 from volunteers from across the Army at Hardwick in Derbyshire and commanded by Lt Col GW Lathbury.

"From 500 interviewed by one company only 100 were accepted for training. Before leaving for North Africa with the 1st Parachute Brigade intense parachute and field exercises were conducted to prepare the new battalion for combat. On the 12th November 1942 the 3rd Battalion captured the German airfield at Bone in Tunisia, the first British Army battalion level parachute operation," the outlet reported.