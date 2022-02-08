The BRIT Awards 2022 Live Stream Details: How to Watch 42nd Annual Star-studded Ceremony

The BRIT Awards 2022 will begin with a live broadcast from The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday at 8 pm GMT. British Comedian Mo Gilligan will host the 42nd annual star-studded ceremony. The event will feature the performances of Adele, Dave, Sam Fender, Ed Sheeran, and Little Simz.

Music lovers from different countries, like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia, can watch the award ceremony live online for free. ITV will broadcast the event live, and it will be available to watch online on the official YouTube channel.

The glam event will begin at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday with a live telecast on ITV for music lovers in the UK. People from other parts of the globe, including Peru, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and New Zealand, can watch the annual ceremony online on the official YouTube channel.

Watch BRIT Awards 2022 Live Online:

Everything to Know About BRIT Awards 2022:

Red Carpet Arrivals: The BRIT Awards Red Carpet will begin with a live broadcast at 7 pm GMT on ITV2. Maya Jama and Clara Amfo will host the event.

Performers: The performance lineup of this year includes British pop star Anne-Marie, music artist KSI, Digital Farm Animals, Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz, and Sam Fender.

Nominations: Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, Adele, and Dave topped the nomination list this year. Other nominees are Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Griff, ABBA, BTS, The War on Drugs, Silk Sonic, Maneskin, Sam Fender, Elton John, West London rapper Central Cee and French DJ/producer David Guetta.

Here is the Complete Nomination List

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

BRITs Rising Star

Holly Humberstone - WINNER

Bree Runway EMI

Lola Young

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 for Latest Trends

Adele for Easy on Me

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals for Don't Play Asylum

Becky Hill & David Guetta for Remember

Central Cee for Obsessed With You

Dave featuring Stormzy for Clash

Ed Sheeran for Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa for Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals for Heat Waves

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta for Bed

KSI for Holiday

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted for Wellerman

Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman for Friday

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions for Body

Tom Grennan for Little Bit of Love

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Mastercard Album of the Year

Adele for 30

Dave for We're All Alone in This Together

Ed Sheeran for =

Little Simz for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender for Seventeen Going Under

Genre Categories

Rock for Alternative

Coldplay for Parlophone

Glass Animals for Polydor

Sam Fender for Polydor

Tom Grennan for Insanity

Wolf Alice for Dirty Hit

Hip-hop, Grime, Rap

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Dance

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Pop, R&B

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

International Artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group

ABBA

BTS

MÃ¥neskin

Silk Sonic

The War on Drugs

International Song of the Year