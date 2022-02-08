The BRIT Awards 2022 Live Stream Details: How to Watch 42nd Annual Star-studded Ceremony

The BRIT Awards 2022 will begin with a live broadcast from The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday at 8 pm GMT. British Comedian Mo Gilligan will host the 42nd annual star-studded ceremony. The event will feature the performances of Adele, Dave, Sam Fender, Ed Sheeran, and Little Simz.
Music lovers from different countries, like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Australia, can watch the award ceremony live online for free. ITV will broadcast the event live, and it will be available to watch online on the official YouTube channel.
The glam event will begin at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday with a live telecast on ITV for music lovers in the UK. People from other parts of the globe, including Peru, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and New Zealand, can watch the annual ceremony online on the official YouTube channel.
Watch BRIT Awards 2022 Live Online:
Everything to Know About BRIT Awards 2022:
Red Carpet Arrivals: The BRIT Awards Red Carpet will begin with a live broadcast at 7 pm GMT on ITV2. Maya Jama and Clara Amfo will host the event.
Performers: The performance lineup of this year includes British pop star Anne-Marie, music artist KSI, Digital Farm Animals, Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz, and Sam Fender.
Nominations: Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, Adele, and Dave topped the nomination list this year. Other nominees are Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Griff, ABBA, BTS, The War on Drugs, Silk Sonic, Maneskin, Sam Fender, Elton John, West London rapper Central Cee and French DJ/producer David Guetta.
Here is the Complete Nomination List
Artist of the Year
- Adele
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran
- Little Simz
- Sam Fender
- Group
- Coldplay
- D-Block Europe
- Little Mix
- London Grammar
- Wolf Alice
BRITs Rising Star
- Holly Humberstone - WINNER
- Bree Runway EMI
- Lola Young
Song of the Year
- A1 & J1 for Latest Trends
- Adele for Easy on Me
- Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals for Don't Play Asylum
- Becky Hill & David Guetta for Remember
- Central Cee for Obsessed With You
- Dave featuring Stormzy for Clash
- Ed Sheeran for Bad Habits
- Elton John & Dua Lipa for Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
- Glass Animals for Heat Waves
- Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta for Bed
- KSI for Holiday
- Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted for Wellerman
- Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman for Friday
- Tion Wayne & Russ Millions for Body
- Tom Grennan for Little Bit of Love
Best New Artist
- Central Cee
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
- Little Simz
- Self Esteem
Mastercard Album of the Year
- Adele for 30
- Dave for We're All Alone in This Together
- Ed Sheeran for =
- Little Simz for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- Sam Fender for Seventeen Going Under
Genre Categories
- Rock for Alternative
- Coldplay for Parlophone
- Glass Animals for Polydor
- Sam Fender for Polydor
- Tom Grennan for Insanity
- Wolf Alice for Dirty Hit
Hip-hop, Grime, Rap
- AJ Tracey
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Dance
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred Again
- Joel Corry
- Raye
Pop, R&B
- Adele
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
International Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
International Group
- ABBA
- BTS
- MÃ¥neskin
- Silk Sonic
- The War on Drugs
International Song of the Year
- ATB/Topic/A7S for Your Love (9PM
- Billie Eilish for Happier Than Ever
- Ckay for Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
- Doja Cat featuring SZA for Kiss Me More
- Drake featuring Lil Baby for Girls Want Girls
- Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix for Heartbreak Anthem
- Jonasu for Black Magic
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for Stay
- Lil Nas X for Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Lil Tjay & 6lack for Calling My Phone
- MÃ¥neskin for I Wanna Be Your Slave
- Olivia Rodrigo for Good 4 U
- Polo G for Rapstar
- TiÃ«sta for The Business
- The Weeknd for Save Your Tears