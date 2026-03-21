Passo Fundo trials new biofuel to replace diesel in fleet

Fuel made from soy, fats, oils usable in standard engines

Be8 produces BeVant after regulatory approval in 2024

Rising oil prices boost interest amid Middle East conflict

A southern Brazilian city is piloting a new biofuel designed to fully replace diesel in vehicles, as rising global energy prices and supply risks accelerate the search for alternatives to fossil fuels.

Passo Fundo, located in Rio Grande do Sul, has begun deploying the fuel across parts of its municipal fleet, using a product developed by biodiesel firm Be8. The fuel, known as BeVant, is produced from soybean oil, animal fats, and used cooking oils, and is designed to function as a complete substitute for conventional diesel.

The trial comes as global oil markets remain volatile. According to Reuters, crude prices have surged sharply compared with the previous trading sessions, driven by disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict, raising concerns about diesel availability in import-dependent countries such as Brazil.

Unlike traditional biodiesel in Brazil, which is typically blended at around 15% with fossil diesel, BeVant is engineered as a "drop-in" fuel that can be used in standard diesel engines without modifications.

Energy Security Drives Adoption

The initiative reflects growing interest in energy security at the municipal level, particularly in regions vulnerable to global supply shocks. Brazil imports roughly a quarter of its diesel consumption, making it exposed to fluctuations in international markets.

"With these conflicts ... and when we have an alternative fuel like BeVant available, that represents, without a doubt, a very large competitive potential," said Passo Fundo Mayor Pedro Almeida.

The city has begun initial deployment across 17 municipal vehicles, including trucks, construction equipment, and a minibus. The program is expected to consume about 10,000 liters of the biofuel per month in its first phase.

Be8 received regulatory approval in late 2024 to produce BeVant and is targeting an initial annual output of 28 million liters. The company said the fuel is currently priced about 15% higher than conventional biodiesel but remains significantly cheaper than hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a competing renewable diesel alternative.

Scaling Production And Cost Challenges

Officials expect costs to decline as production scales up and demand increases. The city plans to expand usage of the fuel across its broader fleet if the pilot proves successful and economically viable.

"I am certain the fuel will start becoming cheaper as production increases, with more volume and a larger market," Almeida said.

The rollout coincides with a strong agricultural backdrop in Brazil, where soybean production is forecast to reach record levels. This has encouraged biodiesel producers to push for higher blending mandates and expanded use of renewable fuels.

Be8 Chief Executive Erasmo Carlos Battistella said the company sees strong growth potential for BeVant both domestically and internationally. "We are betting heavily on BeVant for the company's growth in Brazil and abroad," he told Reuters.

Beyond municipal use, the fuel is already being adopted in niche segments, including logistics fleets and Brazil's Copa Truck racing series, providing additional testing grounds for performance and scalability.

Renewables Gain Momentum Amid Market Volatility

The broader push toward alternative fuels is being reinforced by instability in global energy markets. Supply disruptions, particularly in key transit routes, have highlighted the vulnerability of countries reliant on imported fossil fuels.

Reuters data showed that diesel prices have risen alongside crude oil, increasing operating costs for transportation and industry. This has created stronger incentives for both public and private sectors to explore renewable alternatives that can offer greater price stability.

Analysts note that while biofuels alone may not fully replace fossil fuels in the near term, innovations such as drop-in diesel alternatives could accelerate the transition by reducing the need for new infrastructure.

The Passo Fundo pilot underscores how local initiatives are increasingly shaping the global energy transition, as cities and companies respond to immediate market pressures while pursuing longer-term sustainability goals.

The trial reflects a growing intersection of energy security, economic considerations, and environmental priorities, as governments and industries seek practical solutions to reduce dependence on volatile fossil fuel markets.