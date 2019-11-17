WWE Universal champion Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend is reportedly going to face Rey Mysterio at the upcoming WWE Supershow event in Mexico City on November 30. The 32-year-old wrestler was originally scheduled to face The Miz to defend his title but Mysterio has taken the place, as reporterd by Sportskeeda.

The match between the two WWE heavyweights will be inside a steel cage. As per the latest update from the official Twitter handle of WWE Espanol it has been confirmed. Previously, Mysterio was supposed to team up with Humberto Carrillo and face Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson. But the sudden change in fixture means maybe the company has a new storyline to offer.

The Fiend, alter ego of Bray Wyatt, has become very much popular in recent times because of his antics. He has been tormenting former Universal Champion Seth Rollins for quite some time and became the champion by defeating the 33-year-old wrestler. He is also known for attacking other wrestlers and tormenting them. Currently, he is associated with the blue brand of the company SmackDown whereas Rollins is with RAW.

On the other hand, Mysterio who is a veteran in the wrestling universe has won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship twice, WWE Championship once and the World Tag Team Championship four times with Edge, Rob Van Dam, Eddie Guerrero and Batista.

It will be interesting to see the outcome of this fight and whether Wyatt can defend his title or not. The wrestling fans will be looking forward to this match and it will be a closely fought contest. The company after this fight may start a storyline of The Fiend as the previous one with Rollins is almost over after the 32-year-old wrestler has been drafted to SmackDown.