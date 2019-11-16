The reigning WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend is going to face former teammate Braun Strowman at the WWE Starrcade show which is scheduled to take place on December 1, as per reports.

The 32-year-old wrestler, whose alter ego has become very popular among wrestling fans recently won the WWE Universal Championship by defeating arch-rival Seth Rollins at the Crown of Jewel event. The Fiend is slated to meet Daniel Bryan at this month's Survivor Series PPV where he will be defending his title.

As reported by Sportskeeda, the 32-year-old wrestler who was expected to face the Miz at the event is now slated to face The Monster Among Men as WWE has changed the plans. The duo will fight it out against each other inside a steel cage and it will be a highly-anticipated fight for the fans.

Strowman and Wyatt have a long history with each other as they were allies until a certain point of time. The 36-year-old wrestler was introduced to the main roster of RAW along with The Fiend and featured as a team for quite sometime after which he decided to compete as a Singles star.

In recent times, the relationship between the two has not been top-notch which came out into the open after The Fiend interrupted a main-round face-off between Rollins and Strowman and attacked the former. After this incident, Wyatt had asked for an apology on Twitter but Strowman instead of forgiving the 32-year-old wrestler warned him for his activities.

It will very much interesting to see how the fight turns out in the event as the duo who were previously on the same team have now created a distance between each other and Wyatt has become much more successful than Strowman in recent times.

The fans will be eager to see who turns out as the winner in the fight and the storyline of The Fiend may also have certain changes depending upon the result of this fight.