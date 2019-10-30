WWE wrestler and superstar Rey Mysterio has reportedly revealed details about his son Dominick's future in professional wrestling. In an interview with Spanish news organisation MARCA the 44-year-old wrestler stated that his son will start training at the Orlando Performance Center from 2020 and learn the style of the company. The former WWE Championship winner further went on to say that his son has been preparing for the last two years and he has been learning the art pretty quickly. The 22-year-old has made his father proud who wants to share the ring with him before retiring.

"He will start training at the Orlando Performance Center next year to learn the style of the company and then we'll see. He's been preparing for more than two years now and the truth is that he has learned quickly. You can tell he has it in his blood. I am delighted to be able to share a ring with him before retiring," Mysterio told MARCA.

The youngster has been associated with the company for a long time as he featured in a storyline back in 2005 which had Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero involved in it. In recent times he had been featuring on WWE quite frequently. The 22-year-old Dominick was thrashed twice by WWE superstar Brock Lesnar on Friday Night SmackDown a few days ago. This incident had angered his father Mysterio who wants revenge for Lesnar's act. As per reports, Dominick has informed Mysterio that he wants to build on the legacy of the 44-year-old wrestler.

Mysterio has won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship twice, WWE Championship once and the World Tag Team Championship four times with Edge, Rob Van Dam, Eddie Guerrero and Batista. It will be pretty much interesting to see Dominick inside the ring sharing the stage with his father. WWE fans will be waiting for the day when the duo takes the stage together.