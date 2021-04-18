Brave Girls Yujeong Beats Blackpink's Rose; Yuna Overpowers Red Velvet's Wendy, Jennie

After unseating Blackpink from the top position in the monthly girl group ranking, a member from Brave Girls has occupied the numero uno position in the girl group member rankings for the month of April. Well, it is none other than Yujeong, who has landed in the top position this month.
In the monthly list released by the Korean Business Research Institute, Yujeong has occupied the top place with a brand index reputation score of 6,404,321. She beat Blackpink's Rose by not a big margin. The latter has scored 6,170,482, which is 233,839 lesser than the Brave Girls member.
It is reported that 'Rollin', 'Squirtle Yujeong' and 'climb back up' are the highly-searched keywords and 'model', 'happy,' and thankful' are the prominent related terms associated with Brave Girls.
Brave Girls' Yuna is in the third position by scoring 4,807,708. and Redvelvet's Wendy is in fourth place with a brand index of 4,268,855. The fifth-place has gone to Brave Girls' Minyoung, who has scored 4,242,323.
Blackpink's Jennie has slipped to sixth place this month. She has secured an index of 3,909,845.
Brave Girls' Eunji (3,464,543), MAMAMOO's Wheein (3,175,865), Oh My Girl's Arin (2,493,161) and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon (224,499) are in the next four positions.
Check Out the Top 30 Rankings:
1) Brave Girls' Yujeong
2) BLACKPINK's Rosé
3) Brave Girls' Yuna
4) Red Velvet's Wendy
5) Brave Girls' Minyoung
6) BLACKPINK's Jennie
7) Brave Girls' Eunji
8) MAMAMOO's Wheein
9) Oh My Girl's Arin
10) Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
11) BLACKPINK's Jisoo
12) LOONA's Chuu
13) MAMAMOO's Hwasa
14) BLACKPINK's Lisa
15) Red Velvet's Seulgi
16) WJSN's Yeoreum
17) WJSN's SeolA
18) WJSN's Exy
19) Apink's Chorong
20) WJSN's Bona
21) WJSN's Dayoung
22) Red Velvet's Joy
23) IZ*ONE's Kim Min Ju
24) Oh My Girl's Seunghee
25) IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young
26) WJSN's Eunseo
27) LABOUM's Solbin
28) Red Velvet's Irene
29) IZ*ONE's An Yu Jin
30) EXID's Hani
The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.
Boy Group Rankings:
BTS' Jimin has occupied the top place for 28th month in a row in the list of individual idol ranking. He has scored an index of 5,291,477 in April.
Check Out Top 30 Boy Group Ranking:
1) BTS's Jimin
2) ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
3) EXO's Baekhyun
4) BTS's V
5) BTS's Jin
6) BTS's Jungkook
7) BTS's RM
8) BTS' Suga
9) WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon
10) Super Junior's Kim Heechul
11) BTS's J-Hope
12) BIGBANG's G-Dragon
13) EXO's Chanyeol
14) SHINee's Minho
15) Super Junior's Eunhyuk
16) NU'EST's Minhyun
17) Shinhwa's Eric
18) NCT's Jaehyun
19) NCT's Mark
20) NCT's Jungwoo
21) EXO's Kai
22) SHINee's Taemin
23) ASTRO's Moonbin
24) EXO's Xiumin
25) NCT's Jeno
26) EXO's Sehun
27) T1419's Zero
28) DRIPPIN's Alex
29) T1419's Sian
30) SEVENTEEN's Mingyu
Yujeong