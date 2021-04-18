Brave Girls Yujeong Beats Blackpink's Rose; Yuna Overpowers Red Velvet's Wendy, Jennie

After unseating Blackpink from the top position in the monthly girl group ranking, a member from Brave Girls has occupied the numero uno position in the girl group member rankings for the month of April. Well, it is none other than Yujeong, who has landed in the top position this month.

In the monthly list released by the Korean Business Research Institute, Yujeong has occupied the top place with a brand index reputation score of 6,404,321. She beat Blackpink's Rose by not a big margin. The latter has scored 6,170,482, which is 233,839 lesser than the Brave Girls member.

It is reported that 'Rollin', 'Squirtle Yujeong' and 'climb back up' are the highly-searched keywords and 'model', 'happy,' and thankful' are the prominent related terms associated with Brave Girls.

Brave Girls' Yuna is in the third position by scoring 4,807,708. and Redvelvet's Wendy is in fourth place with a brand index of 4,268,855. The fifth-place has gone to Brave Girls' Minyoung, who has scored 4,242,323.

Blackpink's Jennie has slipped to sixth place this month. She has secured an index of 3,909,845.

Brave Girls' Eunji (3,464,543), MAMAMOO's Wheein (3,175,865), Oh My Girl's Arin (2,493,161) and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon (224,499) are in the next four positions.

Check Out the Top 30 Rankings:

1) Brave Girls' Yujeong

2) BLACKPINK's Rosé

3) Brave Girls' Yuna

4) Red Velvet's Wendy

5) Brave Girls' Minyoung

6) BLACKPINK's Jennie

7) Brave Girls' Eunji

8) MAMAMOO's Wheein

9) Oh My Girl's Arin

10) Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

11) BLACKPINK's Jisoo

12) LOONA's Chuu

13) MAMAMOO's Hwasa

14) BLACKPINK's Lisa

15) Red Velvet's Seulgi

16) WJSN's Yeoreum

17) WJSN's SeolA

18) WJSN's Exy

19) Apink's Chorong

20) WJSN's Bona

21) WJSN's Dayoung

22) Red Velvet's Joy

23) IZ*ONE's Kim Min Ju

24) Oh My Girl's Seunghee

25) IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young

26) WJSN's Eunseo

27) LABOUM's Solbin

28) Red Velvet's Irene

29) IZ*ONE's An Yu Jin

30) EXID's Hani

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.

Boy Group Rankings:

BTS' Jimin has occupied the top place for 28th month in a row in the list of individual idol ranking. He has scored an index of 5,291,477 in April.

Check Out Top 30 Boy Group Ranking:

1) BTS's Jimin

2) ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

3) EXO's Baekhyun

4) BTS's V

5) BTS's Jin

6) BTS's Jungkook

7) BTS's RM

8) BTS' Suga

9) WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon

10) Super Junior's Kim Heechul

11) BTS's J-Hope

12) BIGBANG's G-Dragon

13) EXO's Chanyeol

14) SHINee's Minho

15) Super Junior's Eunhyuk

16) NU'EST's Minhyun

17) Shinhwa's Eric

18) NCT's Jaehyun

19) NCT's Mark

20) NCT's Jungwoo

21) EXO's Kai

22) SHINee's Taemin

23) ASTRO's Moonbin

24) EXO's Xiumin

25) NCT's Jeno

26) EXO's Sehun

27) T1419's Zero

28) DRIPPIN's Alex

29) T1419's Sian

30) SEVENTEEN's Mingyu

