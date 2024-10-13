Brave 7-Year-Old Escapes Horrific Throat-Slashing Attack by Elderly Man in Detroit Playground

A 7-year-old girl from Detroit bravely survived a terrifying attack at Ryan Park, where an elderly man allegedly slashed her throat. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 3:45 P.M. while the young girl, identified as Saida Mashrash, was playing at the park.

Saida spoke about the traumatic event in an interview with local media. "I was playing and saw a man," Saida told WXYZ Detroit. "I said 'hi' to him."

However, this simple act of kindness was met with violence. According to police, 73-year-old Gary Lansky approached the child, grabbed her, and pulled out a pocketknife. "He just put up my head and slid the knife on my throat," Saida recalled during the interview.

Despite the brutal attack, the courageous girl managed to escape. Saida said she kicked Lansky "medium hard" and ran away, preventing him from causing further harm. Bleeding heavily, Saida ran several blocks toward her home, with her grandmother close behind.

Neighbors quickly came to her aid after hearing her desperate screams. Donna Mockbil, who lives next door, was among the first to assist the injured girl. "She said, 'Oh, I'm going to die, and nobody is going to be here with me,'" Mockbil told reporters. "I started getting tears in my eyes."

First responders soon arrived and rushed Saida to a local hospital. There, doctors treated her injuries with 20 stitches to her throat. Fortunately, the stitches are expected to be removed within a week, and her condition is stable.

"They said she was lucky," Saida's mother, Amira Sharhan, told CBS Detroit. "She's very lucky. The cut was really deep." Sharhan expressed disbelief and sorrow over the attack, saying, "He came up to her out of all the kids. Why her? It's unbelievable. I don't know how to explain it."

Lansky was taken into custody shortly after the incident. He is facing serious charges, including assault with intent to murder and felonious assault. Authorities say his family believes he may have been experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the attack.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office stated that there is no evidence to suggest the attack was a hate crime. However, the Michigan chapter of the Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is calling for a deeper investigation, raising concerns about potential bias.

As of now, Lansky is being held on a $2 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on October 16th.

Saida's resilience in the face of such a horrifying event has captured the community's attention, with many praising her for her bravery. Her family continues to express gratitude for the support they've received but remains shaken by the random and senseless violence their daughter endured.

This chilling incident has left residents of Detroit in shock and has sparked a conversation about the importance of mental health awareness and community safety, especially for vulnerable children like Saida.