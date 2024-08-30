Who is Eixchel Berroteran? TikTok Star Opens Up About Near-Fatal Attack by Stepfather

Social media influencer Eixchel Berroteran, known to her millions of fans as Eixchelb, recently shared a shocking and personal story on her platforms. The 21-year-old TikTok sensation, who boasts 4.3 million followers on TikTok and 650,000 on Instagram, has been known for her travel adventures and fashion posts. However, her latest update reveals a disturbing incident of violence involving her stepfather, Luis Damas.

In a gripping social media post, Berroteran described an incident she called the "worst night" of her life. She recounted a harrowing attempt by her stepfather to take her life and that of her mother. According to Berroteran, the attack was sparked by Damas's resentment over his divorce from her mother.

"I threw myself on the floor, begging him not to hurt us," Berroteran said. "I crawled towards him, screaming for him to stop. Then I heard the shot. It missed by mere centimeters, and I was paralyzed with fear, thinking those might be my last moments."

She praised her mother for her bravery, revealing that her mother managed to wrestle Damas, preventing the gunshot from hitting her. Despite the terrifying ordeal, Berroteran and her mother were fortunately not seriously injured. Damas has been arrested and faces multiple charges related to the attack.

Berroteran's emotional post highlights the intense psychological trauma she has endured. "Trauma hurts more than physical injuries," she said. "I don't know how I will ever overcome this nightmare."

The New York Post reported on the incident, noting the gravity of the charges against Damas. Berroteran's brave decision to share her story has sparked a wave of support from her followers and the wider public.

For those following the story, Berroteran's video on the incident provides a detailed account of the terrifying events and her ongoing struggle to cope with the aftermath.

