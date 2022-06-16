'Broke' Amber Heard Suffering From Mental Health Crisis? Speculations After She Confesses to Still Being in Love With Johnny Depp

Days after Amber Heard was asked to pay former husband Johnny Depp $15 million in damages following a humiliating loss in defamation suit, the Aquaman star took a U-turn stating that she still loves Depp. However, the confession hasn't gone well with social media users who suspect that Heard is struggling with severe mental health crisis.

Depp had sued his former wife for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018. The seven-member jury awarded $10 million to the Pirates of The Caribbean star in compensatory damages while $5 million was awarded in punitive damages in the defamation suit.

Heard Admits to Not Being a 'Perfect Victim'

In her first interview, following the verdict, Heard spoke with NBC's Today's host Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday. On being asked by the host if she still has love for her ex-husband, Heard said, "Yes absolutely. I love him (Johnny Depp). I loved him with all my heart. And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn't."

"I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand if you've just ever loved anyone... It should be easy," Heard said.

Later, when Guthrie mentioned about Depp's message promising global humiliation to Heard in a message to a friend, the Aquaman star said, "I know he promised it. I'm not a good victim, I get it. I'm not a likeable victim, I'm not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to see me and hear his own words which is a promise to do this, it seems as though he has."

Heard Gets Blasted on Social Media

Heard's recent interview backfired for the star as many believed that she is undergoing some sought of mental health crisis. "This @TodayShow interview with Amber Heard is dangerous! We have a serious mental health crisis in the US. #DrGaborMate & so many other experts sounding the alarms backed by evidence. No ratings from me either!" tweeted a user.

"@realamberheard horrible!! Someone in desperate need of mental health help!!!feel so sorry for JD, she must have been a difficult person to live with!" read another tweet.

"Watching Amber Heard's ridiculous interview snippets. I can't help but believe its a strong argument for mental health awareness. I also believe her obsession with Depp, will never stop," expressed a user.