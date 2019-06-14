Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly ended their four-year-long romantic endeavour. There have been several rumours about Lady Gaga's involvement in the breakup but these were nothing but fabricated speculations. As of now, the number one priority for Irina is to look forward to creating a good future for her two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

After ending her long term relationship with Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk's number one preference is her daughter she shares with the actor. As per a report by People, an insider revealed that the famous model takes her daughter to park, to classes, and to other relevant places.

The insider went on to allege that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are reportedly spending time together as a family just for the sake of their daughter.

"For Lea's sake, they keep spending time together as a family," the insider revealed. "Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter."

When it comes to taking care of their daughter, Bradley and Irina both shares the same goal. They both intend to make sure that Lea has a normal life growing up and she will be surrounded by close family and friends.

"It's clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter," the source further added. "They want her to live a normal life, be surrounded by friends and thrive through play. They are both wonderful parents."

Ever since Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared the screen space in the musical romantic movie, A Star Is Born, there were rumours that these two will start dating in real life as well. At that time, Bradley was in a serious relationship with Irina Shayk. Even Grammy Award-winning singer Gaga denied the absurd reports.

That being said, there are hundreds of thousands of fans who desperately want to see Bradley Cooper dating Lady Gaga. Will they ever date? Well, it is unlikely to state at this moment as they both have maintained a good friendship but no one can be sure what future holds for these two.