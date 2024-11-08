Brad Simpson: Texas Tycoon Charged With Murder of His Missing Realtor Wife Hours After Daughter Accused Him of Physical Abuse

The husband of missing San Antonio realtor Suzanne Simpson has been charged with her murder only hours after their daughter made a startling accusation. Suzanne Clark Simpson, 51, was last seen on October 6 in Olmos Park, a suburb of San Antonio, following an alleged argument with her husband, Brad Simpson, to whom she had been married for 22 years.

On Thursday afternoon, the 53-year-old Simpson was officially charged after he was taken from Bexar County Jail by officers for questioning. He was later returned to the jail by the cops. As reported by News4 San Antonio, Brad Simpson's arrest affidavit is to remain sealed for the next 30 days.

Killer Husband

Their 20-year-old daughter, Chandler Simpson, publicly alleged on social media that her mother had suffered abuse at her father's hands, claiming he "took my mother's life in a state of rage and control."

"My mom was a victim of abuse from my father," Chandler shared in a series of Instagram posts, the San Antonio Express-News reported on Wednesday. The posts came exactly one month after Suzanne was last seen during a violent argument at their home.

"My father took my mother's life in a state of rage and control," she claimed of Brad Simpson.

"My mother tried to leave my father and lost her life," the grieving daughter said.

Suzanne, a mother of four, disappeared on October 6 after neighbors reportedly overheard a fight between her and her husband at their Olmos Park home, police said. Her body has yet not been found.

According to her mother, Barbara Clark, Suzanne had complained about physical abuse from her husband just an hour before she went missing. Clark believes her daughter is no longer alive.

Chandler blamed others for ignoring signs of domestic violence. "In our community, this should not be happening and I will not stop speaking as the voice of my mother until she is found. I will forever represent all victims of domestic abuse and assault," she wrote.

"THIS IS THE TIME TO SPEAK. SPEAK FOR MY MOM. SPEAK FOR YOURSELF. Your voice will be heard, my mom fought for her life, fought for her family, and herself."

Mystery Still Continues

Simpson was arrested three days after his wife's disappearance and initially faced charges of unlawful restraint and assault causing bodily harm. He was later charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and, eventually, with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Simpson, a prominent local real estate mogul, was arrested on October 9 and initially charged with unlawful restraint and assault causing bodily harm to a family member.

He later faced additional felony charges for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and for possessing a prohibited weapon, allegedly asking his business partner to hide an AK-47 on his behalf. His total bond is set at $3 million.

The business partner, James Valle Cotter, was also arrested last month on suspicion of evidence tampering and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Chandler urged supporters of her mother to "please be present" at her father's court appearance next Wednesday, writing, "Stand with us in silence for my mother. Justice will be served and my mom will be brought home."

Brad and Suzanne were married for 22 years and have three other children, aged 15, 8, and 5, according to the Express-News. "As my mother's daughter I will tell our story over and over again," their eldest child wrote.