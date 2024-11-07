Female Colorado School Social Worker Arrested for Having a Sexual Relationship with an Underage Student

Arvada police arrested a social worker who was employed by Jeffco Public Schools after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with an underage student.

Chloe Castro, 28, was arrested on Tuesday and is is facing one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse and one count of internet luring of a minor.

Victim's Parents Alerted Police, 'Provided Evidence' of the Sexual Relationship

Castro was taken into custody after the police department received a report from the victim's parents in October, according to a news release from the Arvada Police Department obtained by the Denver Gazette.



The parents contacted the police on Oct. 29 and "provided evidence" of a sexual relationship between their child and Castro, police said. Following investigations, Castro was arrested around a week later.

Castro served as a social worker at Manning Middle School, Drake Middle School and Wheat Ridge High School since August, according to Jeffco Public Schools.

Prior to that, Castro worked at Three Creeks K-8 as a school social worker from Jan. 4. 2022, to May 13, 2024, and at Columbine Hills and Leawood Elementary schools as a social-emotional learning specialist from Aug. 3, 2021, to Jan. 4, 2022.

Castro met the victim while working in the district, police said. In a message to families, the district said the victim is a former Jeffco student.

Castro Placed on Administrative Leave, to be Terminated from Employment

The district said Castro is currently on administrative leave, which prohibits her from having any contact with Jeffco students, staff and families. The district is also taking steps to terminate her employment.

No other victims have been identified in this case, but police ask that anyone with information about Castro or feels they have been victimized should call the Arvada police tip line at 720-898-7171.