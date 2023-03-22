Boys Planet Episode 8 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Boys Planet episode 8 will air on Mnet Thursday, March 23, at 8.50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on Mnet. The viewers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the reality show with subtitles on Viki.

The reality competition show is just four episodes away from its finale, and the second round of elimination will take place this week. Out of 51 contestants, only 28 participants will survive after the second-ranking announcement, which will take place on Thursday. The viewers are curious to know who will be the 28 survivors.

The preview for this week hints at some tense moments as the show host announces the final results of the second-ranking announcement. The contestants look tensed as the host starts revealing the results. Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will introduce a new star master, who will guide the remaining 28 contestants.

How to Watch?

Korean viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Naver TV and Mnet K-pop YouTube channels. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, the Philippines, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the variety show with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the international air timings of Boys Planet

Japan - 8 pm

Myanmar - 7 pm

Indonesia - 6 pm

The Philippines - 7 pm

India - 4.30 pm

New York - 6 am

Australia - 9.30 pm

The UK - 11 am

Europe - 12 pm

Singapore - 7 pm

Canada - 5 am

Spoilers

Toward the end of the Dual Position Battle, the host announced the winning team in each category. Tomboy topped the Vocal & Rap session, Love Killa bagged first place in the Vocal & Dance category, and the team Law became the winner in Rap & Dance session. The highest-ranking contestants were Zhang Hao, Kim Gyu Vin, and Park Han Bin.

This week, the reality competition show will take the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster ride as 23 contestants leave the show. The next task for the survivors is the Artist Battle. In this round, the contestants will have to rearrange the songs. The five songs for the next round are Super Charger, Say My Name, Over Me, En Garde, and Switch.

Watch the Boys Planet Episode 8 Promo Below: