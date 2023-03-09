Boys Planet Episode 6 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Boys Planet episode 6 will air on Mnet Thursday, March 9, at 8.50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on Mnet. The viewers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the reality show with subtitles on Viki.

The first ranking ceremony and the first elimination took place last week. Out of the 93 contestants, only 52 proceeded to the next round. The selected contestants will showcase diverse performances this week. When the show returns with its sixth episode, the trainees will showcase performances ranging from emotional to comical and sweet to powerful. The trainees' diverse performances surprised the masters.

How to Watch?

Korean viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Naver TV and Mnet K-pop YouTube channels. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, the Philippines, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the variety show with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the international air timings of Boys Planet

Japan - 8 pm

Myanmar - 7 pm

Indonesia - 6 pm

The Philippines - 7 pm

India - 4.30 pm

New York - 6 am

Australia - 9.30 pm

The UK - 11 am

Europe - 12 pm

Singapore - 7 pm

Canada - 5 am

Spoilers

Sung Han Bin bagged the first position and became one of the first trainees ranked in the group of debutants. Jung Yi Chan managed to get into the trainees' list for the next round. The other trainees who become the top nine are Jung Min Gyu, Seok Matthew, Kim Ji Woong, Han Yu Jin, Zhang Hao, Kim Gyu Vin, Lee Hoe Taek, Keita, and Jay.

Park Gun Wook, Zhang Shuaibo, Kim Tae Rae, Krystian, Ricky, Yoon Jong Woo, Lee Da Eul, Lee Jeong Hyeon, Kum Jun Hyeon, Lee Dong Yeol, Takuto, Brian, Haruto, Lee Ye Dam, Yoo Seung Eon K, Wumuti, Seo Won, Park Ji Hoo, Anthonny, Chen Jianyu, Lee Seung Hwan, Lee Hwan Hee, Hiroto, Ji Yun Seo, Park Han Bin, Lee Dong Gun, Mun Jun Hyun, Park Hyun Been, Bak Do Ha, Cai Jinxin, Cha Woong Gi, Choi Woo Jin, Chen Kuanjui, Lim Jun Seo, Na Kamden, Ma Jingxiang, Dang Hong Hai, Oh Seong Min, and Ollie are among the selected 52 trainees.

Watch Boys Planet Episode 6 Promo Below: