Boys Planet Episode 7 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Boys Planet episode 7 will air on Mnet Thursday, March 16, at 8.50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on Mnet.

The preview for this week teases conflicts between the contestants due to dual position battles. The contestants would deal with some unexpected challenges in the upcoming episode. The promo video shows contestants receiving criticism from the judges for their poor performance. The clip also shows the conflicts between the contestants as they practice for the next round.

How to Watch?

Korean viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Naver TV and Mnet K-pop YouTube channels. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, the Philippines, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the variety show with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the international air timings of Boys Planet

Japan - 8 pm

Myanmar - 7 pm

Indonesia - 6 pm

The Philippines - 7 pm

India - 4.30 pm

New York - 6 am

Australia - 9.30 pm

The UK - 11 am

Europe - 12 pm

Singapore - 7 pm

Canada - 5 am

Spoilers

Previously, the Love Kill, Tomboy, Home, and Gang teams showcased their performances onstage. The seventh episode could begin with the live onstage performance of the Tomboy team and reveal the result. Meanwhile, Team Rush Hour is likely to face some challenges this week. The preview shows the contestants in this team receiving criticisms from the judges. The members of this team conflict and lose confidence.

Although contestant Ricky seems to struggle due to a lack of support from his teammates, he could receive the viewers' support. After watching the preview video, several netizens commented in support of Ricky. Some of them are as below:

Ricky has been constantly evil-edited every time. The contestant was given screentime, but he was so calm that he survived every single time, and Mnet had to even desperately fake sub his words to bring him down. I hope he will survive till the end and debut.

Even if Ricky doesn't make it into the team, he will debut one day and is gonna be so freaking famous because everything he does goes viral, and Mnet is gonna regret not having him in the final lineup.

Ricky can do it all, and Mnet feels threatened by his talent. So they are trying to make him look bad through editing and incorrect translations. Please don't fall for it.

Ricky is always calm and disciplined. You are our pride. Please don't forget that many people from Japan are rooting for you.

I've watched all produced series and never voted once. But after witnessing all this, I no longer want to be just a spectator. Ricky is now my 1pick, and I'll be voting for all rush hour members, Sungmin, Takuto, MaJingXiang & Hiroto.

Watch the Boys Planet Episode 7 Promo Below: