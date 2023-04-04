Boys Planet Episode 10 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Boys Planet episode 10 will air on Mnet Thursday, April 6, at 8.50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on Mnet. The viewers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the reality show with subtitles on Viki.

The reality competition show is only two weeks away from its finale. The viewers are curious to know who will make it to the end. The contestants are currently showcasing their performances through the Artist Battle. Last week, SuperCharger and En Garde took the stage on fire with their performances. The teams surprised the Star Creators, the viewers, and the judges with their performances.

Say My Name, Over Me, and Switch will perform live onstage this week. The contestants are nervous about their performances and their scores. The viewers are also curious to know the winner of the Artist Battle. The preview for this week shows Say My Name receiving harsh criticisms from the judges. It also shows the contestants surprisingly looking at the final results. The viewers can look forward to an unexpected result for this round.

How to Watch?

Korean viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Naver TV and Mnet K-pop YouTube channels. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, the Philippines, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the variety show with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the international air timings of Boys Planet:

Japan - 8 pm

Myanmar - 7 pm

Indonesia - 6 pm

The Philippines - 7 pm

India - 4.30 pm

New York - 6 am

Australia - 9.30 pm

The UK - 11 am

Europe - 12 pm

Singapore - 7 pm

Canada - 5 am

Spoilers

Previously, the team reshuffle made some teams stronger and some weaker. Each team struggled while reworking its songs. Nevertheless, every team confidently went on stage for their performances. The preview for this week shared glimpses of the final performances by Switch, Over Me, and Say My Name. Fans' speculated Over Me could be the winner in this round.

"After seeing the ranking results, I think team Over Me won because Ricky and Jeon Hyeon went up like crazy," a netizen wrote.

"Over Me is undoubtedly the best team in terms of talent and skill," another netizen shared.

"I am convinced Over Me won since the rankings (including benefits) show how crazy Ricky and Jeon Hyeon was after seeing the ranking results. Say My Name might become the winner of a popularity contest, and En Garde could win the powerful team contest," commented a netizen.

Watch Boys Planet episode 10 on Mnet Thursday, April 6, at 8.50 pm KST to know the winner of the Artist Battle. The winning team will receive numerous benefits, including 200,000 points, a fan meeting with Star Creators, and a chance to perform on Mnet's M Countdown.

Watch the preview for this week below: