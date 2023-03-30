Boys Planet Episode 9 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Boys Planet episode 9 will air on Mnet Thursday, March 30, at 8.50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on Mnet. The viewers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the reality show with subtitles on Viki.

The reality competition show is only three episodes away from its finale, and the second round of elimination took place last week. Out of 51 contestants, only 28 participants were selected after the second-ranking announcement, which took place on March 23. The viewers are curious to watch the performances of these 28 survivors this week.

Mnet recently shared the videos of Boys Planet contestants rehearsing for their upcoming competition, Artist Battle. The videos feature the five teams showcasing their dance with the choreography of their final performance. The contestants were divided into five groups for the upcoming task. Each team will focus on rap-making, producing, and choreographing the songs selected by the fans.

How to Watch?

Korean viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Naver TV and Mnet K-pop YouTube channels. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, the Philippines, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the variety show with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the international air timings of Boys Planet

Japan - 8 pm

Myanmar - 7 pm

Indonesia - 6 pm

The Philippines - 7 pm

India - 4.30 pm

New York - 6 am

Australia - 9.30 pm

The UK - 11 am

Europe - 12 pm

Singapore - 7 pm

Canada - 5 am

Spoilers

The five teams for this week are Say My Name, Over Me, Switch, SuperCharger, and En Garde. According to the fans, Say My Name will be the winner of this task. The team members include Han Yu Jin, Kim Ji Woong, Seok Matthew, Sung Han Bin, and Yoo Seung Eon. It is considered a strong team with highly-talented members.

"Say My Name - They are high-ranked trainees with a popular song, and their fans might watch the performance live from the venue, which increases their chance of winning the task," a fan wrote.

"Judging by social media and YouTube trends, Say My Name has the potential to start chart in Korea because it is a popular song," another fan stated.

Watch Boys Planet episode 9 on Mnet Thursday, March 30, at 8.50 pm KST to know the winner of the Artist Battle. The winning team will receive numerous special benefits, including 200,000 points, a fan meeting with Star Creators, and a chance to perform on Mnet's M Countdown.

Watch the preview for this week below: