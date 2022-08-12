Bouncer Arrested for Having Sex With Naked Woman in Nightclub as Guests Film Their Romp and Cheer Them On

A bouncer in Crimea was arrested after he was caught on camera having sex with a naked customer, while other patrons cheered on. The X-rated incident took place at a nightclub in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea on Monday night. patron captured the shocking footage of the bouncer and the brazen beauty engaging in public sex in full view of the bar.

According to a New York Post report, the bouncer worked in the nightclub and a patron asked him to have sex following which the two got engaged in a romp. Interestingly, hours after the incident a series of explosions rocked the nearby Saky airbase.

Romp in the Time of War

Crimea, which was formerly a part of Ukraine, was annexed by Russia in 2014. Crimea is playing an important role in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and has been under heavy bombing since the war broke out. However, nightclub hoppers seem to be more interested in wild sex instead at this time of crisis.

The incident which happened in front of other patrons has left everyone shocked although the patrons appeared to have been enjoying the entire episode. The video shows the gasping brunette clutching for some ceiling grating to maintain her balance as the shirtless bouncer thrusts into her from behind, the outlet reported.

The nightclub which was not having too many guests at that time was filled with loud music as the twisted couple romped without any inhibitions. The camera then cuts to the woman and a close-up of her knees is seen.

The woman is then seen performing oral sex on the muscular man while she is kneeling in front of him in the video.

Too Desperate

The entire episode was filmed by one patron, while the others present cheered on. Neither the bouncer nor the woman seemed to mind that other patrons were shooting the sexy stunt on their phones.

One excited bystander even moved in for a close-up shot just inches away from the action.

Having sex in public isn't a major crime in Russia. If someone is caught having sex in public, the government punishes that person with a small fine and up to 15 days in jail. The bouncer and the brunette would have easily escaped but their party was spoiled after police got to know about the incident from social media.

Police soon started searching for the kinky couple. The bouncer, a 32-year-old man, who works at the nightclub, was soon identified, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the city of Sevastopol.

The unnamed bouncer has been remanded to "administrative detention" for 14 days. However, police are yet to track the sex-starved woman who participated in the act.

"The whereabouts of the second participant in the incident is being established to bring her to justice," a spokesperson from the police department said.