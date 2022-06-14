Dramatic Video Captures Moment Former Boxer-Turned-Bouncer Julius Francis Who Fought Mike Tyson Knocking Down Rowdy Man in Single Blow [WATCH]

A video has emerged shows Julius Francis, a former professional boxer, who fought Mike Tyson in 2000, and now works as a security guard at Boxpark near Wembley Stadium, blowing a punch at an unruly reveler that left him unconscious. Francis was caught on camera intervening as a man hurled insults at staff and then knocks him down in one blow.

The video that has gone viral shows how the 57-year-old Francis still has a fist of fury. The CEO and founder of Boxpark has since defended Francis, who has been working there as a bouncer. Francis was also once a British heavyweight champion.

Fist of Fury

In the viral video, a man in a blue durag is seen continuously hurling profanities at security staff and other people who appeared to be workers at the event. He can be heard yelling "f---k you!" and "I'll fâ€“k you up!"

As a group of security personnel tries to nudge him away from a pair of guardrails encircling the space, the man shoves other people. However, when he approaches Francis, who is seen taking steps back, the ex-fighter, who previously fought Mike Tyson, lands a right hook and knocks the man out.

To everyone's surprise, the man falls unconscious after taking the blow from Francis, who himself remains unmoved.

The incident is being investigated by the Met Police, who have yet to ascertain exactly when it occurred. "Police are aware of footage circulating on social media showing an incident involving security staff and a member of the public outside Boxpark in Wembley," Met Police said

"An investigation into the circumstances, including to establish the identity and welfare of those involved, is underway. "There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing."

Doing His Duty

A spokesperson for BoxPark said: "Our team are aware of footage being shared online. We would like to stress that the safety and welfare of our customers and our staff is our number one priority."

However, Boxpark CEO Roger Wade responded to the footage by saying the man who was assaulted was part of a gang that had been "abusing, spitting, and hitting customers and staff."

In a message uploaded on social media, Wade described the former boxer as "one of the nicest people" he had ever encountered and said he supported Julius Francis' conduct.

Francis, who is now 57 years old, retired from boxing in 2006 with a professional record of 23-24-1. After a road rage episode in which he punched a car window, shattering the glass, he was convicted of criminal damage and assault in 2009.

He also famously lost to boxing legend Tyson in 2000 in Manchester. The Brit managed to last only until the second round against Iron Mike.

Francis also fought Vitali Klitschko in 1998, but was knocked out in two rounds. During his career, he won several heavyweight titles, including the Commonwealth and British titles.

After quitting boxing Francis founded a fitness company while working as a security guard.