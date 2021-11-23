Florida Couple Caught Making X-Rated OnlyFans Video in Back of Police Squad Car After Getting Pulled Over for Traffic Violation

A Florida couple were arrested after they were caught on having oral sex in the back of a police car after getting pulled over for a traffic violation.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper said that Summer Watkins and Yordan Nao, both 24, engaged in sexual activity after being placed in a patrol car when Noa was pulled over for driving with a suspended license early on Thursday morning.

The plan was for the trooper to drop them off to a gas station in Naples, Florida, where they could find a ride back home.

'Baby, We Should Record an OnlyFans Video'

According to an arrest report from Trooper J.D. Perez-Morales obtained by The Smoking Gun, as soon as the couple sat in the squad car Watkins told Nao, "baby, we should record an OnlyFans video back here" minutes before the couple started having oral sex.

Watkins then asked the cop, "What if I suck his d**k back here?" The officer warned her against carrying out the sexual act but Watkins persisted and repeated the question to the trooper. The trooper left the car a minute later after telling the couple that it would take "a couple of minutes" before they headed to the gas station.

"Shortly after I closed the door, Mr. Nao took his penis out of his shorts," Perez-Morales wrote. "The defendant then bent down and began to perform oral sex on Mr. Nao for approximately 40 seconds. The sexual act was recorded by the prisoner compartment camera.

Watkins was heard saying "f**k Five-O" while performing oral sex on Nao while the latter recorded the act on his cellphone. "Can ya'll hear me? She's sucking d**k in the back of a State Trooper right now," he said as he continued to record Watkins.

Just after the sex act had finished, Nao was allegedly captured using FaceTime to chat with a friend, prompting Watkins to mention that she "just sucked his d**k in the back of a police car."

Nao, Watkins Arrested After Trooper Reviewed the Video Footage

Nao was taken from the car and arrested after another trooper discovered controlled substances in his vehicle. Perez-Morales then dropped Watkins off at the gas station. Minutes later, Perez-Morales reviewed video footage from the patrol car and returned to the gas station, where he arrested Watkins She was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and breach of the peace.

Nao was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, breach of the peace, indecent exposure of a sexual organ and lewd and lascivious behavior. Both defendants were taken to Collier County Jail after being arrested. They were each released on bond within a day. A December 13 court date has been set for Nao, while Watkins is expected in court on December 16.