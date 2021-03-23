Boulder Shooting: Netizens Blame Lauren Boebert, Say She Incites Gun Attacks by Glorifying AR-15

Hours after the mass shooting in a Boulder-based supermarket left ten people dead, Rep Lauren Boebert of Colorado sent an email lending her support to the gun ownership. Earlier, Boebert had been caught targeting President Joe Biden through her tweets soon after news about the shooting started circulating.

The shooter, whose identity hasn't been released yet, opened fire inside King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday afternoon. Ten people including a police officer who was first to respond to reports of shots being fired at the grocery store, were left dead in the shooting spree. According to the law enforcement officials, the suspect carried out the attack with an AR-15 assault rifle and is now in custody.

Boebert's Tweets Stir a Storm

The news of an active shooter at the grocery store started circulating on multiple platforms shortly before 3 pm local time. It was at the same time that Boebert was busy tweeting about Biden and situation at US Southern border.

"The White House just called a lid at 1:13pm today. Biden is back in the basement, figuratively at least. Meanwhile, the country is in chaos and the border is coming apart at the seams," she tweeted at 2:51 pm.

However, the tweet backfired with many criticizing Boebert. Soon after, the staunch gun supporter tweeted, "My prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder. May God be with them."

According to Business Insider two hours after the mass shooting,l Boebert's campaign reportedly sent an email to her supporters. "I told Beto 'HELL NO' to taking our guns. Now we need to tell Joe Biden," read the subject line of the mail.

"Radical liberals in Washington, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and with President Biden's blessing and support are trying to violate your due process and criminalize the private transfer of firearms. Please help me stand up to the radical gun-grabbing left," read the email, as per the tweet by journalist David Gura.

Netizens Point Out Boebert's Love For Assault Rifles

Soon after it was reported by the authorities that the shooter used AR 15 for the massacre, the netizens were quick to blame Boebert for popularizing the weapon.

"Dear....Lauren Boebert....YOU saying loose gun laws, your ability to own an AR-15, and freedom to incite an insurrection are worth more than the lives of Americans, and CHILDREN? I also live in Colorado and I HAVE HAD ENOUGH! WE NEED TO DRAW A FUCKING LINE," wrote a user.

"This would be a good time Lauren Boebert to take down that picture and change your mind. No one needs an AR-15 for target shooting, hunting or self protection. No one. It is totally unnecessary fire power and under the circumstances needs to be illegal again," tweeted another user.