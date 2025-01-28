Border Czar Tom Homan Responds to Selena Gomez and Her Viral Video of Crying Over ICE Arrests

Border czar Tom Homan said Monday night that the Donald Trump administration has "no apologies" regarding the ICE raids aimed at illegal migrants in the U.S. in response to Selena Gomez's now-deleted Instagram post, where she was seen crying over the law enforcement operation that saw hundreds of illegal migrants being arrested.

The extensive raids across the nation have led to the arrests of hundreds of violent criminals, who are being deported on government flights at a swift pace. A large number of liberals and celebrities are taken aback, even though Trump had been warning for months that these actions would take place on his first day back in office.

Silencing Selena

One of the critics is Gomez, who shared a tearful video with her followers but later deleted it. Leading the charge in the immigration crackdown is border czar Tom Homan, who delivered a sharp response to Gomez's emotional video.

"If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology," Homan told Fox News.

"We're gonna make our community safer... It is all for the good of this nation. And we're gonna keep going. No apologies. We're moving forward."

In her video, the 32-year-old actress broke down in tears as she responded to Trump's plan for mass deportations of all undocumented immigrants, sparking concerns about the potential for family separations.

"All my people are getting attacked, the children," said Gomez, whose family is from Mexico. "I don't understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can't."

In the now-deleted video, Selena said she felt helpless about the situation, telling her 422 million followers, "I don't know what to do. I'll try everything."

Slammed and Silenced

The video sparked criticism from social media users, many of whom accused Selena of failing to use her reported $1.3 billion net worth to take meaningful action.

When questioned about the viral video on Fox News, Homan dismissed the claims made by Gomez, saying that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is solely targeting undocumented migrants with prior criminal records.

Homan also said that he does not believe any families have been taken into custody. Over the weekend, ICE carried out 286 arrests on Saturday and 956 on Sunday.

Homan has vowed that arrests will be made daily, potentially resulting in the deportation of millions.

Several groups have already taken legal action against the Trump Administration over the swift enforcement measures, including Quakers, who argue that conducting raids in places of worship violates constitutional rights.