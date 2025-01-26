Trump Says He May Consider Rejoining WHO Just Days After Signing Executive Order for US to Withdraw

President Trump said on Saturday that he was contemplating the idea of rejoining the World Health Organization, despite having recently signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the organization. Speaking at a rally held at Las Vegas' Circa Resort & Casino, Trump said he would "think about it again," but was far from committal.

"Maybe we would consider doing it again, I don't know, they have to clean it up a bit," the president said at a a rally at Las Vegas' Circa Resort & Casino. Trump floated the idea while expressing frustration over the United States contributing more than its fair share to the 194-member organization.

Trump's U-Turn

He highlighted the $500 million the U.S. provides, comparing it to China's contribution of only $39 million, despite its significantly larger population of 1.4 billion. The president has frequently criticized the organization for what he referred to as a "failure to adopt urgently needed reforms" and labeled the U.S. financial contributions as "burdensome."

During the last year of his initial term, Trump started making efforts to pull the United States out of the WHO. However, after his election loss to Joe Biden, the incoming Democratic president halted the withdrawal on his first day in office.

Trump also told the crowd that he planned to collaborate with Congress to pass legislation aimed at reducing taxes and fulfilling a campaign promise he first mentioned in June: ensuring workers' tips remain entirely untaxed.

"Your tips will be 100% yours. Isn't that great?" he remarked enthusiastically.

He also shared his intention to block the hiring of over 80,000 new IRS agents, many of whose salaries are supported by $72 billion allocated to the federal agency through the Inflation Reduction Act.

"They hired, or tried to hire, 88,000 workers to go after you and we're in the process of developing a plan to either terminate all of them, or maybe we'll move them to the border," he said.

No Tax, No Tips

The president stopped in Las Vegas toward the end of his whirlwind inauguration week and enthusiastically thanked his supporters. He praised them for helping him become the first Republican presidential candidate in decades to secure a win in Nevada, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris by a margin of 46,000 votes.

"I just came here because I wanted to thank the people of Nevada for giving us such a big win," he said.

Trump also shared a slew of executive actions he signed off on to undo the work of the Biden administration while making good on campaign promises, including closing the border and restoring law and order.

"This week alone I took nearly 350 executive actions to reverse the horrible failures and betrayals that were inherited from a group of people that didn't know what the hell they were doing," Trump said.

"Our message couldn't be more clear: America's decline is over."