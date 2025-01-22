Georgia Cop Arrested for Falsely Reporting Traffic Stop Struggle That Led to Shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested a former Towns County deputy for making false reports after he claimed he was shot during a traffic stop.

Austin Bradburn, 26, of Blairsville, claimed he was patrolling around Plott Town Road at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 13 when he discovered a silver Honda sedan without a license plate, as reported by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Bradburn Reported a Six-Feet Tall, 175-Pound Man Grabbed His Gun and a Struggle Ensued

Bradburn said the driver, a six-feet-tall, 175-pound white man, got out of the car and approached him. According to Bradburn's report, the driver grabbed his gun. During a brief struggle, seven shots were fired and Bradburn was hit twice. Bradburn said the suspect got away, leaving the gun behind.

The GBI now says Bradburn made multiple false statements and violated his oath of office in both Union and Hall counties. The organization said they conducted an independent investigation that revealed information that didn't support Bradburn's claims.

FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Rob Dirienzo interviewed Bradburn just days after the alleged shooting.During the interview, Bradburn was adamant about wanting to catch the man who shot him. "I just want to catch this guy and get him caught, so no other officers are put in danger," Bradburn said. "If he's willing to do that to an officer, there's no telling what else he's capable of."

Bradburn's GoFundMe Has Stopped Accepting Donations Following His Arrest

There was a GoFundMe campaign launched to support his recovery and help him financially. That online fundraiser, which had raised about $2550, has since stopped accepting donations. The GBI did not specify which of Bradburn's claims were false, and did not say where he is currently being held. The alleged shooter has also not been identified.