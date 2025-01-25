Bonnie Blue: OnlyFans Bans Adult Star from Airing Her Sexual Encounter Video with 1,057 Men as It Breaks Platform's Rules

Bonnie Blue's video of her sex marathon has been banned from the adult site OnlyFans for violating the platform's policies. The 25-year-old claims to have slept with 1,057 men in just 24 hours, recording the controversial world record attempt for her followers. However, Bonnie will now have to explore other avenues to promote her daring feat.

This comes as a major setback for the OnlyFans model and adult content creator, as she had a lot of expectations that the explicit stunt would attract more subscribers. Currently, she reportedly earns nearly $750,000 a month from her adult content, which has helped her amass an impressive net worth of approximately $4 million.

Banned on Her Favorite Platform

The adult content creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, rented a luxurious $18 million mansion to film her daring sex marathon, during which she claimed to have set a world record. The sprawling property, located just behind Oxford Street, is owned by convicted fraudster "Fast Eddie" Davenport.

The mansion itself has a history of hosting unusual escapades, as Davenport, now 58, was reportedly infamous for organizing extravagant sex parties at the venue.

A "diverse" group of men was seen waiting in line outside the event, eager to help Bonnie in reaching the feat.

The stunt sparked online buzz, with some questioning whether she truly achieved what she claimed.

Speaking to the MailOnline, an OnlyFans spokesman said: "OnlyFans is a platform designed for creators who have completed our comprehensive onboarding process and choose to monetize their content.

"To keep our community safe, OnlyFans also verifies the age, identity and consent of all parties featured in explicit content on OnlyFans.

"We do not allow a large number of non-OnlyFans creators to be featured on an account even where release forms have been provided."

Doors Closed but Already a Star

As a result, Bonnie's record-setting video was removed from the platform, even though she insisted that participants had to adhere to strict guidelines. On the "Getting There" podcast with Brogan Garrit Smith, Bonnie explained that all participants were required to use protection.

However, she made an exception for other OnlyFans creators, who were instead asked to provide recent STD test results before engaging in any interactions.

Bonnie said: "If you are an OnlyFans creator, you have to have a full STD text, and we'd have to show each other the results."

The online personality emphasized that she maintains a thorough record of her participants' contact information, allowing her to get in touch if any STD concerns arise.

Her partners were also required to agree to having their photos taken and completing necessary forms.

"So I'd come downstairs and ask if you'd got your ID with you," Bonnie said, adding, "Once you confirm you have, I'll take you upstairs. I'd show you the consent forms you'd have to fill out, and I would take photos of your ID and of you holding your ID."