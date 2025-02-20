Bonnie Blue's Shocking Pregnancy Stunt? OnlyFans Star Teases 'World's Biggest Birth Livestream' Amid Explosive Rumors

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has addressed speculation about her pregnancy after a recent social media post sparked rumors. The 25-year-old OnlyFans star took to TikTok to share a cryptic update with her followers, hinting at a major event in the coming months.

"In just eight months, I am so excited to do the world's biggest livestream of a birth," Bonnie teased in her video. She added a caption that read, "Don't worry boys, you haven't got to queue for this one." The statement quickly caught the attention of fans, leading to widespread speculation.

Bonnie later followed up on Instagram with another post that left fans guessing. "Some women struggle to get pregnant, which is horrible. And I have a lot of spare... so I want to help resolve that," she said in a clip. Alongside the video, she included a pregnancy emoji and wrote, "Solution pending."

However, Bonnie did not clarify if she was talking about her own pregnancy or if the livestream would involve someone else. This has only fueled further curiosity among her followers.

Fans Speculate Over Bonnie's Cravings

Speculation about Bonnie's pregnancy initially began when she posted about unusual food cravings on Instagram. She mentioned craving chicken, dry noodles, and an odd combination of pickles with chocolate. Fans quickly jumped to conclusions, with many assuming that she might be expecting.

Despite the ongoing rumors, Bonnie has not officially confirmed if she is pregnant. Her cryptic posts have left many wondering whether she is serious or simply playing into the speculation for engagement.

Lily Phillips Announces Pregnancy

The rumors surrounding Bonnie come shortly after her OnlyFans rival, Lily Phillips, announced her pregnancy. Lily took to Instagram to share a black-and-white video, showing off her growing baby bump.

"Baby Phillips coming 2025," she wrote, smiling as she cradled her belly in a skintight lounge set.

In a follow-up post, Lily shared a picture of two positive pregnancy tests with the caption, "The secret is out." However, some fans questioned the timing, noting that one of the tests indicated she was only one to two weeks pregnant, which did not seem to match her visible bump.

Several followers accused Lily of faking her pregnancy, sparking debate in the comments. "This is not real," one user wrote bluntly. Others speculated that she might have taken an older test before sharing the news publicly.

Social Media Reactions

Bonnie's and Lily's posts have ignited discussions across social media. Fans are split, with some congratulating both women and others questioning their intentions.

"Bonnie is trolling us again, and we're falling for it," one follower commented. Another wrote, "If she's actually pregnant, this will be the craziest OnlyFans stunt ever."

Meanwhile, Lily's announcement has faced skepticism. "Why is the test showing such an early stage if she already has a bump? Something isn't adding up," a fan questioned. Despite the doubts, Lily has not responded to the criticism.

As speculation continues, both Bonnie and Lily remain at the center of online discussions. Whether Bonnie's livestream announcement is real or simply a publicity stunt remains to be seen. Fans will have to wait for further updates to find out the truth behind the viral rumors.