Mom Pulls 19-Year-Old Son Out of OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue's Controversial Event

Bonnie Blue, an OnlyFans creator, has been making waves with her bold claim of setting a world record. She announced she had engaged with 1,057 men in a 12-hour sex marathon, a stunt that drew both attention and criticism. However, her headline-grabbing event took an unexpected turn when a mother showed up to retrieve her 19-year-old son, who was reportedly attempting to join the queue.

The event, held at a private property, saw lines of men waiting to participate in Bonnie's controversial marathon. Video footage from the scene shows the mother approaching the crowd, visibly distressed, as she searches for her son. "Where is my son?" she asks the group. One of the men off-camera responds, informing her that he is on his way out.

n unfolds, the mother's frustration becomes apparent. She confirms that her son is 19 years old and waits anxiously for him to emerge. Her agitation grows as the wait drags on, and she eventually threatens to involve the police if her son does not leave the premises immediately. "You have to listen to me. I want him to come out, please. Otherwise, I'll get the police to come for him," she states firmly. Adding to her urgency, she assures the crowd that she is serious about her warning, saying, "I don't joke about the police."

In another video, the mother is seen addressing her son directly. She asks him to put on his coat and come with her, insisting that he leave the property. The young man is eventually seen following his mother down the stairs, leaving the event as onlookers watch the scene unfold.

The dramatic incident has sparked significant conversation online. Many have expressed shock and amusement at the mother's determination to pull her son out of such a controversial setting. Others have criticized the event itself, questioning its moral implications and the impact it might have on those involved.

Bonnie Blue, who first gained attention for her bold stunt, continues to face scrutiny for her record-breaking claim. In interviews, she has described how she felt during the marathon and the attention it has brought her. However, incidents like this have added another layer of controversy to her already polarizing reputation.

"Over 1000 men in a day! Thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing and the husbands," she wrote on social media, declaring that she made a "world record" by sleeping with 1057 men. When asked, "What hurts more?", her mouth or private parts, she replied, "I don't need a wheelchair, like I am fine."

Her announcement was received with mixed emotions - from awe to admiration to disgust. A few also expressed concerns for the adult star. She replied, "Just feel like I have had a heavy day in the bedroom. Which is exactly what I've had. I think if it continued how it did for the first of 3-4 hours, I would have struggled." She added that she is "doing fine" after the sex marathon.